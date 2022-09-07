Santa Barbara County residents and agencies have only until Friday to provide comments about the scope and content of an environmental impact report on the Housing Element update due in February.
The proposed Housing Element must show the state the county is capable of accommodating 5,664 new housing units over the next eight years, and the EIR will assess the potential effects of adding those units, according to the county’s second notice of preparation.
The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments determined the county’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation, but that doesn’t mean the county must build that number of units but rather plan for them and be able to absorb them in the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cuyama valleys.
The project description, location and potential environmental effects from the updated Housing Element are included in the environmental scoping document, which can be downloaded from the project webpage at www.countyofsb.org/3177/Housing-Element-Update.
Comments can be emailed to jsteele@countyofsb.org or mailed or hand-delivered to Jessi Steele, EIR project manager, Long Range Planning Division, Planning and Development Department, County of Santa Barbara, 123 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
However, comments must arrive by 5 p.m. Friday.
For more information, call 805-884-8082.