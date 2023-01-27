A Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center for northern Santa Barbara County is scheduled to open at noon Saturday at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria to help those impacted by the January storms, a county spokesperson said.

Another center is scheduled to open at the same time at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara, and both centers are expected to remain in operation for a minimum of two weeks, the spokesperson said.

Following their opening Saturday, the centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Spanish, Mixteco and American Sign Language interpreter services will be available, and the centers are accessible to those with disabilities as well as access and functional needs, the spokesperson said.

A Virtual Local Assistance Center provided by the county is also available online.

The two DRC/LACs are being provided through a partnership of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the county and several cities.

Designed as “one-stop shops,” the centers can provide information and advice about assistance from federal, state, county, city and other agencies.

Residents and business owners can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updating applications they’ve filed and find other resources, the spokesperson said.

Centers will be staffed not only with local agency representatives but also trained FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration and state agency personnel.

The specialists can clarify information from FEMA, explain available rental assistance for homeowners and renters alike, scan or copy new information and documents needed for case files and fax requested documents to a FEMA processing center.

Small Business Administration representatives can provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private nonprofit groups, homeowners and renters, the spokesperson said.

State representatives can provide help with disaster-related questions regarding the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Insurance, Employment Development Department and others.

The center also can provide links to local resources for counseling and emotional support, aid in rebuilding, permitting, hazardous materials cleanup, housing assistance, loss of business or employment, agricultural losses, tax assessments and basic health and human services.

County and city staff also will be available to answer questions and provide resources, and several nonprofit agencies will have representatives on hand to help those affected by the storms.

The North County Center is located in Building O-300 at Allan Hancock College, 900 S. College Drive and is best accessible from Parking Lot 7.

The South County Center is located at Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Road in Santa Barbara.

The Virtual Local Assistance Center is available in both English and Spanish. For the English version, visit www.readysbc.org/3683/january-2023-storm-recovery.

For the Spanish version, visit www.readysbc.org/recuperacion-tormenta-enero.