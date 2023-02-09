Santa Barbara County’s Disaster Recovery Centers/Local Assistance Centers in North County and South Coast locations will close later this month and in the meantime will modify their hours, a county spokeswoman said.

The last day of operation for the North County center at Hancock College in Santa Maria will be Sunday, Feb. 26, said Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, county communications manager and public information officer.

The center is located in Building O-300 on the campus and can be reached from the west side of campus on College Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, will be the last day of operation for the South Coast center at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara, which has also been temporarily closed until this Friday.

Both sites will begin modified hours this Saturday, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 5:30 p.m. daily.

“The DRC/LAC locations have been a valuable space for over 500 community members to get connected with resources they may not have even known existed for them,” said Kelly Hubbard, director of the County Office of Emergency Management.

“The county will continue to work with local cities and [the] community to gauge the needs of our residents and provide support even after the closure of these centers.”

Residents, business owners and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to visit a center to get help in applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, to update applications and to learn about other resources available from state, local government and nonprofit partners, Buttitta said.

Resources are also available for undocumented community members, she said, and Spanish, Mixteco and American Sign Language interpretation services are available onsite.

The centers are also accessible to people with disabilities and those with access and functional needs.

Those needing transportation to a center can find public transit and paratransit options at ReadySBC.org.

Information from the Disaster Recovery Centers will remain available online in English and Spanish through the Virtual Local Assistance Center.

For information in English, visit www.readysbc.org/3683/January-2023-Storm-Recovery. For information in Spanish, visit www.ReadySBC.org/recuperacion-tormenta-enero.

In addition to the two local centers, FEMA has coordinated with local government agencies to send disaster survivor assistance teams out into various impacted communities throughout Santa Barbara County, Buttitta said.

To date, the teams have reached nearly 1,300 residents and will continue their work to support the ongoing needs of impacted community members, she said.