When Gov. Gavin Newsom raised the possibility of keeping Diablo Canyon Power Plant operating instead of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. shutting down its twin reactors in 2024 and 2025 as planned, many people were skeptical of the idea, essentially coming at the 11th hour of the plant’s life.
Newsom has no control over the plant’s future, but he hoisted aloft a flag suggesting PG&E could apply for some of the $6 billion federal fund the Biden administration established to rescue nuclear plants at risk of closing. Few people saluted.
A spokeswoman for PG&E said at that time the company is standing by its closure plans that are being driven by the state’s energy policies.
“PG&E is committed to California’s clean energy future, and as a regulated utility, we are required to follow the energy policies of the state,” Suzanne Hosn said. “At this time, the state has not changed its position regarding the future of nuclear energy in California.
“The plan to retire Diablo Canyon Power Plant was introduced in 2016 and approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, the state Legislature and Gov. [Jerry] Brown in 2018,” she said.
However, she also said the company is always willing to consider alternatives for delivering clean, safe and reliable power.
Melissa James, chief executive officer of REACH, which this week released an open letter seeking support for a plan to turn Diablo Canyon into a Clean Tech Innovation Park, pointed out PG&E as well as those who worked on the park proposal have been operating on a time schedule toward the plant’s closing dates.
Shifting to a strategy for keeping the plant open would mean a lot of money had been wasted and would throw plans into chaos.
“There are certainly open questions about the governor’s comments last week,” James said. “What are the state and federal government’s plans within that timeline?”
As pointed out in the open letter, even if the plant did remain open, Newsom said it would only be a temporary extension, although he didn’t say how long it might be, and said he supports closing the plant in the long run.
Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, who represents Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura counties, criticized the governor’s comments because they didn’t involve the people and organizations that planned the plant’s decommissioning.
“Decisions about the future of Diablo Canyon should not be made solely in Sacramento any more than they should be made solely in Washington,” Carbajal said. “And my constituents deserve better than a stop-and-go approach to the future of this facility.
“I certainly appreciate the governor’s interest in continuing California’s energy transition and reducing carbon emissions, but too many Central Coast jobs and livelihoods are at stake to make this decision without community input,” he continued.
“If Gov. Newsom is changing course, it is imperative for him to include the same community stakeholders who were a part of the decision to retire [Diablo Canyon Power Plant] — including PG&E, environmental stakeholders, nuclear safety advocates, and labor — in any revisiting of that choice.”
Jane Swanson, president of San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, an organization long opposed to Diablo Canyon over safety concerns, doubted whether PG&E could even qualify for the federal bailout money.
Swanson said Department of Energy guidelines for the Nuclear Credit Program require companies applying for the funds to show that 50% of their total revenue comes “from sources that are exposed to electricity market competition.”
She noted PG&E operates as a regulated monopoly, and the preponderance of its revenues is not in a competitive market.
California Public Utility Commission allows PG&E to charge its customers enough to keep Diablo Canyon economically viable.
Swanson added that if PG&E did want to continue to operate past the 2025 closure date, it would face multiple and expensive complications, including building cooling towers to replace its cooling system that pulls in seawater, uses it once to cool the turbine steam and then pumps it back into the ocean.
The company has already given money to San Luis Obispo County and cities to compensate for the loss of property taxes as well as incentives to employees, which would have to be renegotiated.
Swanson said the company would also face consequences for failing to comply with the settlement agreement completed with the CPUC in 2018.
“Logic and the safety of our community requires Diablo Canyon to close as planned in 2024 and 2025,” Swanson said. “Millions of dollars of taxpayer and ratepayer money have already been spent to support an orderly shutdown process.”