'Experience matters':Lompoc Councilman Jim Mosby files papers, will seek to retain District 4 seat

Amid a tumultuous 2020, Lompoc City Councilman Jim Mosby said he believes the next several months will be critical in shaping the direction that Lompoc heads in the future.

It’s because of that belief, he said, that he was motivated to make sure he maintains a key role in that process.

Mosby, who was initially appointed to the City Council in 2014 and then re-elected in 2016, filed papers with the city this week to run to retain his District 4 City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election. Mosby said he felt he was particularly qualified to help mold Lompoc’s future, given his track record.

“I think it’s very important to have someone who is experienced, as I am, moving forward,” he said, “especially in these times.”

“If you go into, say, open heart surgery, you’d like to have somebody that’s been there a while,” he added. “You don’t want to necessarily be the first experimentation for them.”

The filing deadline to get on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election was Friday, but it was not immediately known how many people had submitted papers. Mosby will face at least one challenger, however, in resident Jeremy Ball, who publicly announced his candidacy in late July.

Regardless of whoever else is on the ballot, Mosby said he was hopeful that voters would take his history into account.