The offshore wind energy lease sale in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area will be conducted Dec. 6 by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday, drawing bipartisan support from state and federal lawmakers.

Leases in California’s Humboldt Wind Energy Area and other areas of the continental shelf will take place at the same time, according to the announcement.

The Morro Bay and Humboldt areas combined total approximately 373,268 acres. The Morro Bay Wind Energy Area is divided into three lease areas, one of about 125 square miles and two of about 126 square miles each.

It will be the first-ever offshore wind lease sale on the West Coast and the first-ever U.S. sale to support potential commercial-scale floating offshore wind energy development, a BOEM spokesman said.

The sale will help the Biden-Harris administration reach its goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind energy by 2035, the spokesman said.

“Today’s announcement represents years of close coordination and engagement with the state of California, tribes, ocean users, local communities and all interested parties to move us closer towards achieving the administration’s vision to fight climate change and realizing California’s clean energy future, while creating a domestic supply chain and good-paying union jobs,” Amanda Lefton, BOEM director, said Tuesday in remarks at the American Clean Power Association’s Offshore WINDPOWER 2022 Conference.

“BOEM remains committed to ensuring transparency and active engagement with stakeholders throughout the post-leasing process,” Lefton said prior to the conference.

To date, BOEM has held 10 competitive lease sales and issued 27 active commercial wind leases in the Atlantic Ocean from Massachusetts to North Carolina.

An American Clean Power Association spokesman said the leases in the Morro Bay and Humboldt wind energy areas will generate at least 4.5 gigawatts of reliable, carbon-free power, or enough to power 1.5 million homes.

He said the leases also will help meet California’s goal of a zero-emissions grid by 2045 as well as the federal goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

“This historic announcement marks a significant milestone for offshore wind in this country and on the West Coast,” said JC Sandberg, American Clean Power’s interim chief executive officer.

“This shows what can happen when we tap into the abundant renewable energy resources we have across the U.S., including along our coastlines,” Sandberg said, adding, “This lease sale reflects an all-of-government approach that brought together multiple federal and state agencies.”

The lease sale announcement was hailed by Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo.

“Offshore wind holds incredible promise as a means to tackle climate change, and will serve our environmental, energy, national security, and economic prosperity goals for generations to come,” Carbajal said.

“The proposed sale in Morro Bay will help secure the Central Coast’s dominance as a renewable energy powerhouse, which will attract new businesses and good paying, future-oriented jobs in a burgeoning sector of the economy.”

Cunningham jointly authored Assembly Bill 525, which required the California Energy Commission to set offshore wind procurement targets for the first time in state history.

The bill also sent a signal to the federal government and offshore wind developers that the state was serious about installing offshore wind farms.

“There is no doubt that the Central Coast is the next ‘Clean Energy Capital’ of the United States,” Cunningham said. “We laid the groundwork to extend Diablo Canyon [operation] for five additional years with my bill SB 846, and soon we will have an offshore wind farm to complement the Topaz Valley solar facility and the potential Vistra battery plant.”

The California Final Sale Notice, which will publish in the Federal Register later this week, provides detailed information about the final lease areas, lease provisions and conditions and auction details.

It also identifies qualified companies who can participate in the lease auction, the BOEM spokesman said.

It also includes several lease stipulations, including that BOEM will offer credits for bidders who enter into community benefit agreements or invest in workforce training or supply chain development.

Bidders can choose which credits they want to receive.

Stipulations also include requiring winning bidders to make efforts to enter into project labor agreements and requiring engagement with tribes, underserved communities, ocean users and agencies.