Nearly $12.8 million will be coming to five projects in Santa Barbara County if both the House and Senate approve the bipartisan 2023 fiscal year appropriations package and the president signs it into law.
Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, said he secured more than $31 million for 17 projects in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Monterey counties in the appropriations bill.
Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, also worked to get Central Coast project funding in the appropriations bill, which both houses of Congress are expected to approve by the end of this week.
“Transportation, energy, and water infrastructure will be upgraded with these federal dollars to ensure the region’s resilience to emergencies and climate change,” Padilla said.
“This funding will also support projects to expand the Central Coast’s libraries, parks, community centers and much-needed affordable housing,” he added.
Projects that would be funded in Santa Barbara County include:
• Guadalupe Union School District — $2 million will support the expansion of a planned Early Childhood Learning Center for preschool and prekindergarten students.
• Orcutt Library — $2 million to help purchase a suitable building to house Orcutt Branch Library.
• Lompoc Pioneer Park — $1.27 million to support upgrades to the park, including installation of exercise equipment and accessible playground equipment.
• Santa Maria Japanese Community Center — $500,000 to help develop a community center to serve as a gathering place for all cultures.
• Santa Barbara County Association of Governments — $7 million for the Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle Project Segment 4D North as part of a planned 16-mile HOV lane addition.