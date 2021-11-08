To submit a map Santa Barbara County residents can create their own suggested supervisorial districts and submit them to the Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission by visiting https://drawsantabarbaracounty.org/draw-a-map/. The site offers the ability to create paper maps, with our without Excel spreadsheets to calculate populations, as well as DistrictR, Maptitude and county interactive mapping tools and links to additional tools.

Individuals and organizations who have new supervisorial district boundaries they’d like to suggest have only until noon Friday to submit them to the Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission.

At 3 p.m. that day, commissioners plan to review the first group of draft supervisorial district maps and hear public comment about them as they work their way toward a Dec. 8 target for adopting a final map.

The initial deadline for submitting draft maps was Oct. 18, with the final deadline set for Nov. 3, when the 11-member commission met and planned to review the first group of maps submitted by the public and consultant National Demographics Corp.

But Glenn Morris, commission chairman, said there have been delays in getting the final figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, which are needed for creating districts as equal in population and demographics as possible.

“So we extended the deadline for people to update maps or draw new ones,” Morris said. “We gave them another week.”

The meeting, held in Santa Maria, drew about 30 people to the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building plus another 50 or so who watched online, he said.

“It was good,” Morris said. “We got lots of public feedback. … We’re anxious to see the accurate data and get the maps going.”

Every 10 years, new boundaries for county supervisorial districts must be drawn based on data gathered in the U.S. census, but this is the first year the boundaries in this county will be determined by an independent committee of citizens as established by county ordinance.

The process of drawing potential supervisorial district boundaries has been made easier, especially for the public, this year by interactive mapping tools accessible through the commission’s website.

Morris said all the accurate population figures have now been incorporated into the interactive mapping tools.

Ideally, each district should have a population of about 89,300, but there are other criteria to be considered in drawing the boundaries, as specified by the county ordinance.

Districts must be geographically contiguous and as compact as possible, and communities of interest should not be divided by district boundaries.

A community of interest is defined as “a contiguous population that shares common social and economic interests” in the county ordinance.

Currently, the commission’s website has 61 draft maps posted, with 56 of those submitted by the public and five by National Demographics Corp., although not all the public maps are complete and several appear to be attempts that were abandoned with no districts drawn.