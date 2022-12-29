Santa Maria, Lompoc, New Cuyama and Santa Barbara County as a whole would benefit from seven “transformative” projects if they are approved for state Regional Early Action Planning grant funding.

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board of directors selected the seven from 24 potential projects to include in an application for nearly $5.3 million from REAP 2.0, which is focused on accelerating the state’s housing and climate goals, an SBCAG spokeswoman said.

Assembly Bill 140, approved in 2021, made $600 million available statewide for planning and capital projects in support of each region’s sustainable communities strategy, which in Santa Barbara County is called Connected 2050.

Of the $600 million, approximately $5.3 million is available to Santa Barbara County, said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, SBCAG government affairs and communications manager.

“For the first time, flexible state dollars are being made available to help implement local and regional sustainable community strategies,” said Michael Becker, SBCAG planning director.

SBCAG solicited project proposals for the grant funding from housing authorities, school districts, special districts, community-based organizations, cities and the county.

“With 24 applications requesting a total of $33 million and only $5.3 [million] available for the region, this was a highly competitive process with limited funds to meet needs countywide,” Becker said.

If the projects SBCAG included in the grant are approved, it will put 61% of the money into the North County, allocate 29% to the South Coast and spread 10% countywide, Klemann said.

North County projects chosen for the grant application include:

• Santa Maria — Downtown Revitalization Infrastructure Improvements, $2.5 million. The project will make improvements in the urban core to catalyze development.

In addition to increasing sewer capacity, the city would add a rapid transit bus station and make traffic calming improvements.

• Lompoc — Permit Ready Accessory Dwelling Unit Program, $450,000. The city plans to expedite the permitting process and reduce preconstruction fees for housing.

The goal is to spur the development of accessory dwelling units to provide housing choices and affordability, and the city plans to share its work with other municipalities.

• New Cuyama — EV Charging Infrastructure and Alternative Transit Incentives Perkins Place Project, $275,000. An effort of the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County, the project aims to provide EV charging, increase transit ridership and create multimodal amenities in the most remote community in the county.

The project represents an investment in a historically underinvested area of the county.

Projects with benefits throughout the county are:

• No specified location — Prototype 3D Printed Affordable Home House, $375,000. The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County plans to build the first 3D-printed housing unit in the county to provide a proof of concept for low-cost housing construction while navigating building codes and permitting processes for novel construction methods.

• Countywide — Santa Barbara County Active Transportation Data Dashboard, $525,538. UC Santa Barbara researchers will develop countywide bicycle and pedestrian data and maps to inform future bike, walking, safety and accessibility planning and funding.

Projects with South Coast benefits are:

• Santa Barbara — Jacaranda Court Project, $395,000. The Housing Authority of Santa Barbara will accelerate the architectural work for a 63-unit middle-income housing development to replace a city-owned commuter parking lot downtown.

• Goleta — San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path, $734,933. The project will provide a safe and convenient connection to employment, businesses and services via a 1.5-mile Class 1 bikeway between Calle Real, Old Town Goleta, UCSB and the Coast Route.

California Department of Housing and Community Development, the Strategic Growth Council and the State Air Resources Board will review the grant application and either approve the use of the $5.3 million or request changes, Klemann said.