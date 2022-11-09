It appears Democrat Gregg Hart will take the new 37th Assembly District seat, if the unofficial results hold up after all ballots are tallied and the count is certified.

Hart amassed 46,465 votes, or 58% of ballots counted, to defeat Republican opponent Mike Stoker, who pulled in 33,589 votes for 42%, according to unofficial results reported by the California Secretary of State’s Office, with all 306 precincts partially reporting, as of about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said mail-in ballots received Election Day and those postmarked that day and received within seven days will be counted this week, along with provisional ballots, and those results are scheduled to be reported by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

However, Holland said he didn’t expect those to have much if any impact on final results.

Hart lost a few percentage points and Stoker gained a few as the ballot count continued after the polls closed at 8 p.m. and results were updated.

The initial unofficial results, consisting of vote-by-mail ballots received by Election Day, gave Hart 60.8% to Stoker’s 39.2% of the vote, according to totals posted by the Secretary of State’s Office.

The 37th District seat has no incumbent, as the 2021 redistricting left first-time legislator Steve Bennett of Ventura outside the new district, which now encompasses all of Santa Barbara County plus a little sliver of the southwestern corner of San Luis Obispo County.

Totals reported are districtwide, but in the more heavily Republican populated San Luis Obispo County, Stoker pulled in more votes than Hart.

Stoker garnered 3,006 votes, or 51.1% of the ballots counted, to Hart’s 2,876 votes, or 48.9%, in San Luis Obispo County, according to the unofficial results reported by the state.

In Democratic stronghold Santa Barbara County, Hart garnered 43,589 votes for 58.8% of the ballots, while Stoker collected 30,583 votes for 41.2%, according to the state’s unofficial results.

Both candidates have high public visibility, but Stoker faced an uphill battle in a district where the number of registered Democrats is nearly double the number of registered Republicans.

Stoker is a former Santa Barbara County supervisor who represented the 2nd and 5th districts, and Hart is the current supervisor representing the 2nd District.

Hart’s campaign platform included supporting early childhood education as well as creating a trained workforce and policies to help farmers grow to help strengthen the state’s economy.

He also supported investing in the state’s infrastructure, including green and sustainable transportation options, and protecting the environment.

Stoker campaigned on changing the direction California is going, opposing new taxes and fees and legislation that would make it harder for businesses to operate.

He supported law enforcement and policies to increase the water and energy supplies as well as lowering gasoline prices.

Hart was the first manager of Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s Traffic Solutions program and later served as deputy executive director of SBCAG.

He also served as a Santa Barbara planning commissioner and as a member of the California Coastal Commission.

Stoker served as chairman of the County Air Pollution Control District, a director on the Southern California Hazardous Waste Management Board, chairman of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board and the deputy secretary of state.

Most recently, he served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Southwest Region.