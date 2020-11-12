Hearing on housing project near Rancho Maria continued again by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission was poised to deny a 143-home development proposed within and adjacent to Rancho Maria Golf Club, but instead voted 5-0 Thursday to continue the hearing until Feb. 3.

Commissioners hope the developers can get together with the golf course owners and come up with a project that will be better for both of them as well as for the community, although several expressed doubt that the two sides can reach an agreement.

The hearing on the Neighborhoods at Willow Creek and Hidden Canyon, as the two halves of the development are called, started at the Oct. 14 regular meeting and was continued to the special meeting Thursday to give both sides a chance to work out issues raised by the commission and the public.

Located on the southwest side of Highway 1 about half a mile northwest of the Solomon Road intersection, the 340-acre Key Site 21 consists of seven parcels — the nearly 130-acre Rancho Maria Golf Club, three parcels totaling 189.2 acres owned by the developers, Orcutt Rancho LLC, and three other parcels totaling 22.9 acres under two other owners.

Orcutt Rancho proposes to leave a 12.5-acre parcel in open space and develop 89 home lots on one 70-acre parcel to be known as Willow Creek and 54 home lots on the remaining 106.7-acre parcel to be known as Hidden Canyon.

The two sides didn’t reach an agreement but developers did make changes to the proposal, including moving the public hiking trail route on the east side and shifting a safety net and trees and offering to build a block wall on the west side, among other alternations.