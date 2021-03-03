Home kitchen cooks may soon be serving up their specialties in Santa Barbara County

Cooks will be able to prepare their specialty foods and serve them at their homes, provide them for pickup or deliver them, Seifert said.

But the number of meals they can serve will be restricted, health and safety codes must be met and the cost to obtain a permit could run upwards of $807, with a recurring annual fee of $391.

Seifert said MEHKO operators will not be allowed to provide their food as caterers or for resale, sell it from street carts or distribute it using delivery services, like DoorDash, Uber Eats or Seamless.

“It’s set up as a residential use,” he said, explaining operators will not have to obtain a land use permit nor meet some of the requirements applied to commercial food operations.

But they will have to meet state retail food requirements for preparation, packaging, handling, storage, delivery, holding temperatures, water supply, sewer and sanitary service, operator hygiene and facility equipment, Seifert said.

In addition to family or other household members, operators will be limited to one employee, and food must be prepared, cooked and served on the same day, with a maximum of 30 meals per day or 60 per week allowed, he said.

Operators will not be allowed to post signs or outdoor displays advertising the kitchen; only one MEHKO will be allowed per residence; and gross sales will be limited to $50,000 a year.

Code enforcement officers can investigate complaints and cite operators for nuisance violations involving odor, noise, traffic and parking conflicts, and Environmental Health Services can inspect a MEHKO in response to complaints or if they suspect it’s the source of a foodborne illness outbreak.