Home kitchen cooks may soon be serving up their specialties in Santa Barbara County

Mom’s apple pie, dad’s gut-burning chili, grandma’s old-country spaghetti or Uncle Bob’s barbecued ribs could be served up to more than just family if a new ordinance gets final approval, as expected, Tuesday from the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
This week, supervisors unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that will allow “microenterprise home kitchen operations,” referred to by the acronym MEHKOs.
County officials believe the ordinance will help provide fresh-cooked food to seniors who no longer can or want to prepare their own meals, give residents another home-based small-business option and reduce the number of illegal home kitchens that have created public health hazards and safety threats.
“It’s like a mini-restaurant,” explained Lars Seifert, the county’s new director of Environmental Health Services Division that’s responsible for inspecting and permitting food service businesses.
Cooks will be able to prepare their specialty foods and serve them at their homes, provide them for pickup or deliver them, Seifert said.
But the number of meals they can serve will be restricted, health and safety codes must be met and the cost to obtain a permit could run upwards of $807, with a recurring annual fee of $391.
Seifert said MEHKO operators will not be allowed to provide their food as caterers or for resale, sell it from street carts or distribute it using delivery services, like DoorDash, Uber Eats or Seamless.
“It’s set up as a residential use,” he said, explaining operators will not have to obtain a land use permit nor meet some of the requirements applied to commercial food operations.
But they will have to meet state retail food requirements for preparation, packaging, handling, storage, delivery, holding temperatures, water supply, sewer and sanitary service, operator hygiene and facility equipment, Seifert said.
In addition to family or other household members, operators will be limited to one employee, and food must be prepared, cooked and served on the same day, with a maximum of 30 meals per day or 60 per week allowed, he said.
Operators will not be allowed to post signs or outdoor displays advertising the kitchen; only one MEHKO will be allowed per residence; and gross sales will be limited to $50,000 a year.
Code enforcement officers can investigate complaints and cite operators for nuisance violations involving odor, noise, traffic and parking conflicts, and Environmental Health Services can inspect a MEHKO in response to complaints or if they suspect it’s the source of a foodborne illness outbreak.
To get started, an operator will have to submit an operations plan and menu for approval by Environmental Health Services, which also will conduct a site inspection before issuing an annual health permit.
Then, of course, there are the fees — $391 for the annual health permit plus a one-time $255 applicaton fee — in addition to the hourly rate for the staff to review the plan, which currently is $161 an hour.
Seifert said the county’s annual health fee is below the $419 median for fees charged in three of four counties used as benchmarks — Lake County, which charges $256; Solano County, which charges $447; and Riverside County, which charges $651. The fourth, Imperial County, charges an hourly rate.
Since the county chose to allow microenterprise home kitchens, they also will be allowed in all the county’s cities, whether they want them or not.
But Seifert said the cities were included in stakeholder meetings and did not submit any objections.
If the ordinance is approved on a second reading March 9, it will add a new category to home kitchens the county already allows — cottage food operations producing low-risk foods like bread, jams and candies; and bed-and-breakfast inns and agricultural homestay operations that provide meals to guests.
Nearly a year ago, supervisors directed staff to prepare the ordinance after state legislation was passed to allow microenterprise home kitchens.
“I’m very supportive,” 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said. “I’m glad to see we’re doing this, and I’m glad the state’s leading the way.”
Series: Recent Santa Barbara County Supervisors coverage
Read this collection of stories on Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors from the past year. Read all of our coverage of county government online.
The percentages of races and ethnicities of those who have received COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Barbara County is not representative of its demo…
About 10% of Santa Barbara County residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations, and health officials said the reason for the relatively slow …
Santa Barbara County commercial tenants got another two months of protection from eviction for nonpayment of rent caused by COVID-19 when the …
An estimated 65% to 75% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Santa Barbara County have been administered, while most of the statistics us…
In his first meeting as 4th District supervisor Tuesday, Bob Nelson was elected chairman and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann was elected…
Individuals eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County’s next phase of inoculations could begin receiving injections i…
In a small, private outdoor ceremony Jan. 4, new 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson was sworn into office by Santa Barbara County Superior Cou…
Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the CO…
While ICU capacity in Santa Barbara County remains well above that of surrounding areas, public health officials remain concerned about a spik…
As the economic climate continues to deteriorate amid the ever-tighter restrictions imposed by the governor in response to surges in COVID-19 …
Creating a long-sought secondary access to the Elks Unocal Event Center took another step forward this week with an Orcutt Community Plan amen…
Cannabis tax income continues to climb in Santa Barbara County, with revenue hitting $4.2 million in the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal y…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors got some information about how COVID-19 has affected the local economy, including unemployment and m…
Facing a potential $300,000 increase in the general fund contribution to the Northern Branch Jail operational costs, the Santa Barbara County …
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 8 to send a letter to the governor asking for the Tri-Counties area to be sep…
More than 100 residents of rural Lompoc have petitioned the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to do something about the noise from an …
The Santa Barbara County Jail population has declined since the spring protests over racial equity in the criminal justice system, continuing …
Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it mig…
Agricultural, business and residential electric service customers in Santa Maria, Solvang and unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara C…
Santa Barbara County is facing funding shortfalls over the next five years, even in the best of three possible scenarios, as revenues decline …
The wheels will start turning soon on a long-awaited project to help Santa Barbara County farmers develop agricultural tourism activities that…
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
A new online dashboard giving the public more data on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County was unveiled Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors took…
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate has fallen to about half of its April spike brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still runni…
Ordinance that would impose fines for violating health officer orders OK'd by Santa Barbara County supervisors on split vote
An ordinance that would allow certain Santa Barbara County personnel to issue citations leading to fines for violating county health officer o…
A consultant’s recommendations for improving cannabis permit and license application management, processing time and customer service are alre…
The Independent Redistricting Commission membership may not reflect the demographics of Santa Barbara County because age, gender and ethnicity…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors extended its protection for commercial tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 impacts until …
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors disagreed, in whole or in part, to all but two of the 12 findings in a highly critical grand jur…
A resolution supporting Proposition 15, which would change the way property taxes are currently assessed on commercial and industrial properti…
Santa Barbara County finished the 2019-20 fiscal year with its general fund $3.8 million in the black, although the surplus was considerably l…
Work is expected to begin soon on developing a long-awaited ordinance to allow Santa Barbara County farms and ranches to host overnight guests…
Attitudes toward the state’s new COVID-19 metrics, county risk classification and blueprint to reopening the economy were divided on the Santa…
County health officer orders would become law and police and other designated officers could issue citations and fines against individuals who…
Santa Barbara County will use reserve funds and issue certificates of participation to pay for upgrading the Laguna County Sanitation District…
Supervisors voted 4-1, with 1st District Supervisor Das Williams dissenting, to approve the business operations and neighborhood compatibility…
Scoresheets for evaluating applicants for a limited number of cannabis retail storefront licenses will be considered Tuesday when the Santa Ba…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week approved Land Use and Development Code ordinance amendments in an effort to resolve so…
Santa Barbara County needs more data tracking in jail population reduction, criminal justice heads say
Santa Barbara County’s criminal justice leaders, speaking at a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, supported expanding diversion pr…
Santa Barbara County’s process of regulating the cannabis industry was denounced by the 2020 grand jury in a scathing report that says supervi…
More than 90 people told the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and staff that more must be done to address racism and inequalities in …
A total of $500,000 in unallocated funds was set aside to address public demands for reform of the criminal justice system by the Santa Barbar…
Public safety funding will increase $20.5 million over the amount budgeted for the current fiscal year after the Santa Barbara County Board of…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday called for an end to systematic racism and supported peaceful protests in the wake of…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.