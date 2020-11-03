Ibarra, Luke take early lead in Santa Ynez school district race; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents hold on

Election results Tuesday night for six northern Santa Barbara County school district races show Lompoc Unified School District incumbent Bill Heath and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District incumbents Jack C. Garvin and Amy Lopez holding on for a return to their seats. Challengers Jose Juan Ibarra and Stephen Luke took an early lead for one of two open seats with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District.
Buellton Union School District
Early results show incumbent Andrew Morgan falling to challengers Allison Schwartz, Christy Nordgren and Sandra Enos Jordan with 283 votes or 8.44%. Schwartz took the top spot Tuesday night with 1,188 votes or 35.44%, while Nordgren was next in line in the polls with 977 votes or 29.15%. Enos trailed close behind with 890 votes or 26.55%.
College School District
Incumbent Kathleen Jackson of Santa Ynez with 644 votes or 22.53% fell short in her effort to seek another term. Challengers Erica Jane Flores of Santa Ynez and Calisse M. Courtney of Los Olivos have gained ground against Jackson, with 1,299 votes or 45.45%, and 893 votes or 31.25%, respectively.
Lompoc Unified School District
Lompoc's youngest candidate Alexander Murkison with 1,911 votes or 5.94% was last in line against challengers Janet Blevins with 6,436 votes or 20.02% and Tom Blanco with 6,242 votes, or 19.41%. Incumbent William “Bill” Heath held the lead with 5,462 votes or 16.99%, slightly ahead of challenger Kathi Froemming who had 4,852 votes or 15.09%. Gary Cox had 4,501 votes, or 14%, and Martin Casey, 2,612 votes or 8.12%.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Incumbents Amy Lopez and Jack C. Garvin held a lead of 12,276 votes, or 23.60% and 11,171 votes, or 21.47%, respectively, against challengers Gabriel Amaro Morales, 7,987 votes or 15.35%; Jennifer Melena, 7,296 votes or 14.02%; David E. Baskett, 6,913 votes or 13.29%; and Angie Marie Bolden, 6,239 votes or 11.99%.
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District
In a highly contested race with two open seats, Jose Juan Ibarra of Los Olivos lead Tuesday night with 4,238 votes or 29.67% and Stephen Luke of Buellton collected 2,968 votes, or 20.78%. Lucy Padilla had 2,372 votes or 16.61% and Janine Robitaille-Filippin of Santa Ynez had 2,388 votes, or 16.72%. Peter Wright, of Solvang, had 2,298 votes or 16.09%.
Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.
