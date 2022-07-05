Mayor Pro Tem Mark Infanti has announced that he is running for mayor of Solvang and casting himself as a follow-up leader to current mayor, Charlie Uhrig, with whom he shares similar goals.

"Current council took over the former council and corrected a number of bad decisions made, and I want to continue with that," said Infanti, 74. "My objective is get the city back to a fully-efficient operation."

While a run for mayor of Solvang had never before been a consideration, Infanti said an encouraging nudge from Uhrig was responsible for his change of heart.

"It's not to oppose Charlie, but to replace him at his request," he said. "Besides, everyone loves Charlie."

According to Infanti, Uhrig will not be seeking a second term due to personal reasons and will finish off his two-year mayoral term later this year.

Infanti — who moved from Orange County and retired in Solvang in 2013 with is wife, Gay Infanti — won a four-year council seat in November 2020, and will come up on year two as he vies to fill the "next seat over" on the dais.

Chief among Infanti's goals as mayor will be to continue developing a budget that will carry the city well into the future, and to protect and preserve city infrastructure such as water resources, the waste water treatment plant, streets and buildings. He said he also plans to tackle Solvang's downtown parking — or lack thereof, and work to adequately fill city staff positions to support town residents and business owners.

Infanti said he intends to accomplish those goals simply by engaging with the community he described as "safe and friendly."

"We have smart people here," he said, "the residents will tell us what they want."

In addition to serving as councilman, Infanti has for over four years served on the Solvang Board of Architectural Review (now called the Design Review Committee) and is a board member for the Groundwater Sustainability Agency for the Eastern Management Area and the Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District. He also is a member of the Solvang General Plan Advisory Committee.

Infanti earned a bachelors degree in business management from the University of Texas at El Paso and is a retired project management consultant, having worked for over 40 years with the federal government and major government contractors.

A woodworker by hobby and certified California naturalist and UCSB Sedgwick Reserve docent, Infanti said his decision to run for city council two years ago was driven by a desire for change.

"I'm not a politician," he said. "I got involved in the city because I didn't like what was going on."

