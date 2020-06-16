Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations jeopardizes Santa Barbara County reopening, including personal services

Santa Barbara County’s plan to move into the third stage of reopening the economy Friday could be jeopardized by a recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

At the same meeting, supervisors unanimously approved ordinance amendments that will temporarily suspend some development standards to make it easier for businesses to recover from the economic shutdown resulting from pandemic.

Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso told the board the county is performing just 99.2% of the 675 daily coronavirus tests the state requires to maintain the current stage of reopening and move on to the next stage.

But the real issue is that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations shouldn’t rise more than 10% per day, and the county’s rate recently rose 31.2%, Do-Reynoso said.

“We will be meeting with the state Wednesday to talk about the drivers of increasing hospitalization and what are our next steps,” she said, adding the county will be monitored until the rate of hospitalizations falls back into the required range.

Personal care businesses, including nail salons, tattoo parlors, body waxing and massage services, could be allowed to reopen Friday if they take all the necessary state and county steps to self-certify they meet county requirements — and if the county meets state reopening criteria.

As part of the regional approach to reopening, Santa Barbara County officials will meet with their counterparts from San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties to reach a decision on reopening personal services, she said, adding Ventura County supports a delay.