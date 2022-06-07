Incumbent Rep. Salud Carbajal could face challenger Dr. Brad Allen for the 24th Congressional District seat in the Nov. 8 general election if very early preliminary results hold true in the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary final count.

With only mail-in ballots counted as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Carbajal held the lead with 27,999 votes, or 64.9% of the ballots cast, with Allen, a Republican, trailing with 11,500 votes, or 26.7%.

Michele R. Weslander Quaid, who has no party preference, had received 2,967 votes, or 6.9% of the votes, and Jeff Frankenfield, who also has no party preference, held 662 votes, or 1.5%, with no precincts reporting in since the polls closed at 8 p.m.

The totals include votes reported in San Luis Obispo County, all of which is included in the 24th District, and Ventura County, portions of which are also in the district.

Congress was back in session by Election Day, and Carbajal had returned to Washington, D.C., so couldn’t watch the election returns, his spokesman Ian Mariani said.

But he released the following statement regarding the primary election:

“To those who supported me in today’s election, I’m grateful for your vote as I continue fighting for our Central Coast in Washington,” Carbajal said.

“To those who didn’t, I hope to earn your vote this fall; because I see the challenges that all our families and mine are facing — from rising costs of living and ongoing supply chain disruptions to ever-present threats like climate change and gun crime — and am committed to tackling and delivering solutions for those issues and more in Congress,” he continued.

“This is my promise to the entire Central Coast: I will continue working to pass commonsense legislation that cuts costs for your families, makes our communities safer, invests in the industries and jobs of the future, addresses climate change, and protects the rights of all Americans.”

Allen said he was not attending any parties but spending a quiet evening at home watching the returns with his wife "because I know she'll support me no matter what the outcome."

He said he and his team will need a strategy session to determine how to proceed to the November election.

But he said he intended to pick one or two major issues and educate the public about those, adding that Carbajal's votes had set up the problems the country is facing now.

"If you like what's happening ... then I'm not your candidate," Allen said. "But if you're ready for a change, vote for me."

Carbajal’s large lead, even among so few ballots counted, is not surprising, given the political makeup of the 24th Congressional District.

Almost 45.5% of the district’s voters are registered Democrats, while just over 26.5% are registered Republicans, and a little more than 20.7% list no party preference.

Just under 3.7% are registered American Independents, almost 1.2% are Libertarians, just over 0.5% are members of the Green Party and about 0.4% are Peace and Freedom Party members.

While that ratio of Democrats to Republicans gives Carbajal an edge, it’s the one-fifth of voters who have no party preference that deal the wild card in any partisan election.