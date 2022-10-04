A Republican and relative newcomer to the political scene is taking on an incumbent Democrat with three election victories under his belt in the race to represent the 24th Congressional District, where voter registration leans heavily Democratic.

Dr. Brad Allen of Summerland is challenging incumbent Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara in the Nov. 8 election.

Allen hasn’t served in a public office before, but this isn’t his first attempt to win the 24th District seat.

Allen ran for the seat in the crowded 2014 June primary that saw nine candidates and came away with 7% of the vote, according to State Secretary of State’s Office statistics.

Incumbent Democrat Lois Capps and Republican Chris Mitchum moved on to the November election, where Capps narrowly won. She continued to be re-elected until the 2016 election, in which she chose not to seek another term.

Carbajal started his political career in 2014 when he was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, but he didn’t seek re-election in 2016, instead choosing to run for the seat Capps was vacating.

He defeated Republican Justin Fareed by 53.4% to 46.6% to win the seat, then won re-election in 2018 by defeating Fareed again, 58.6% to 41.9%, and in 2020 was again re-elected by defeating Republican Andy Caldwell by 58.7% to 41.3%.

It’s always difficult to beat an incumbent, especially when that person’s party dominates voter registration, so Allen has his work cut out for him in the General Election.

Here’s a brief look at the two candidates’ main issues:

Dr. Brad Allen

With a 40-year background in medicine, primarily as a pediatric heart surgeon, Allen has included health care among the planks in his platform. His 2014 candidacy was spurred by his opposition to Obamacare.

But this time around, Allen said his candidacy was spurred by “inflation that’s through the roof,” crime, increasing homelessness, rising federal debt and the money that’s being spent on education without fixing the problems.

“The biggest thing that’s affecting people’s daily lives right now is inflation and the economy,” Allen said in a June interview, noting he wants to rein in government spending that doesn’t have the tax revenues necessary to support it.

He pointed out inflation is at a 40-year high, gas, food and housing prices are surging and shortages are appearing across a wide range of products because of supply chain issues stemming from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allen said the second biggest issue he wants to focus on is crime. He opposes any effort to defund law enforcement and objects to the government putting criminals back on the streets.

He also wants to make certain crimes federal offenses, including assaults on police officers, fentanyl trafficking and smash-and-grab robberies.

Having worked with children and their parents in his medical practice, Allen is also interested in reforming education.

He said he wants to give parents more choices about their children’s education by providing vouchers, opening public school enrollment, supporting more charter schools and increasing tax-exempt funds.

Salud Carbajal

Carbajal has campaigned strongly on his record in Congress, including bipartisan bills, money he has funneled to the Central Coast and his support for expanding the space industry at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

He agrees with Allen that the economy and inflation are major issues facing his constituents, but he claimed 2021 was “a record year for our economy.”

“We created more jobs than any year in history, our economy grew at the fastest rate in nearly 40 years, and there were record applications for the opening of new small businesses,” he said.

He also cited efforts in Congress to alleviate the pressure of inflation, including voting to strengthen American supply chains, boost U.S. manufacturing, cap runaway prescription drug costs and create jobs by making more goods in America.

He said the American Rescue Plan brought $4 billion to the Central Coast, and he brought $18 million to the district to fund nine public safety, housing, health care, parks and veterans projects.

Carbajal is a veteran, so improving services for veterans and military families is another of his focus areas.

“I've heard from far too many Central Coast veterans who are delaying the health care that they need and deserve out of frustration and lack of accessibility to local Veterans Affairs facilities, '' he said.

As an immigrant himself, he said he also wants to reform immigration policy.

“It is important that we have a fair immigration system that works,” he said. “Unfortunately, our current system is deeply flawed.”

Other issues Carbajal is focused on include voting and civil rights, health care, the environment, energy and defense.