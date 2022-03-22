Broadband Alliance of Santa Barbara County launched a countywide internet needs assessment survey and speed test campaign Tuesday for the public to report their internet experiences and speeds at home, work or wherever they connect.

The campaign is part of Santa Barbara County Association of Governments’ and the Broadband Alliance’s effort to understand internet availability and develop a countywide broadband strategic plan and direct funding toward increasing affordable access to high-speed internet, a project spokesman said.

Data from the survey and speed test, available in Spanish as well as English, will be mapped by GEO Software and used to identify areas in the county of low or no access to high-speed internet, the spokesman said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light what many residents were already unnecessarily enduring, the lack of reliable and affordable access to internet,” said Jenelle Osborne, SBCAG vice chair and Lompoc mayor.

“The broadband survey and speed test is vital to our efforts to advocate for fast, flexible, affordable and reliable internet service for all residents and businesses in our county,” she said.

County residents can go to www.sbcag.org/broadband before May 31 to self-report their internet needs and take a speed test on a personal computer or laptop and identify areas with low or no service or where access is unaffordable.

Data collected will include location, internet speed and monthly internet cost.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete, and the speed test takes about two minutes.

Those without internet access can call SBCAG at 805-961-8902 to report why they do not have access.