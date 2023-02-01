A pair of Land Use Development Code amendments approved last week by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will provide developers more certainty in what’s required and what’s allowed when designing multiuse projects and multifamily housing, according to Planning and Development Department staff.

At the same time, as one supervisor put it, the amendments will provide the county with “an insurance policy” during the ministerial approval of such projects.

That’s because, in part, the objective design standards approved as part of the amendments will eliminate the need and ability for those approving such projects to apply their own subjective standards.

Lisa Plowman, director of the Planning and Development Department, said the amendments were put together quickly, not in the usual process.

“And the reason for that is, as we know, we are going to be missing our deadline for adoption of the Housing Element, which is Feb. 15,” Plowman explained. “And as part of the result of that, there was the potential for projects to be subject to lower standards than we would normally like to see.”

She commended Planning and Development staffers Travis Seawards and Jeff Wilson and Deputy County Counsel Brian Pettit for working furiously over the holiday vacation to develop the design standards so quickly.

Wilson said the streamlined permit process for housing projects that qualify under Senate Bill 35 would make the permit a zoning clearance, statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act, although still subject to review and approval of the planning director.

The greatest impact from the objective design standards, which for now will only apply to the inland areas, will be from the sections on building design and site design, Wilson said.

Building design standards include massing and articulation of facades, establishes locations for windows and entrances, lists acceptable colors and outlines locations for parking structures, garages and carports.

Site design standards include building orientation, access, parking, landscaping and common open spaces.

Other standards address mixed-use structures and utilitarian aspects like trash enclosures, bicycle parking, lighting, and walls and fences.

“This was a herculean task,” said 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, noting the requirements for the objective standards are “highly detailed” and “extremely complex,” so she didn’t think the board fully realized what it was asking the staff to do.

“I think this acts as an insurance policy for us,” she said, adding that it “sailed through” the Planning Commission hearing and she expected it to “sail through” board approval.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson also saw the amendments benefiting the county.

“In Santa Barbara County we have a lot of objective standards,” Nelson said. “It was built that way because we want to do things the Santa Barbara County way.” As an example, he cited a “six-story portable building” going up in Santa Maria that “doesn’t quite fit.”

No one from the public commented on the proposed ordinance amendments, supervisors had no questions and the amendments were unanimously approved on a voice vote.

“Sailed right through,” Hartmann quipped following the vote.