Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors opened Tuesday’s meeting with no gap in 2nd District representation as Laura Capps filled the seat vacated last week with the resignation of Gregg Hart, who left to be sworn in as the state’s 37th District assemblyman.

Capps was the only person to file as a candidate for the 2nd District job in the June 7 primary after Hart announced his intent to run for Assembly, so she was a shoo-in for his seat.

But that wasn’t Capps’ first attempt to win a seat on the board. She unsuccessfully challenged incumbent 1st District Supervisor Das Williams in the March 3, 2020, primary.

She was scheduled to start her current four-year term Jan. 10, but to allow supervisors to continue conducting business with a full board through December, Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her to the 2nd District seat early, and she was sworn in just before Tuesday’s meeting.

A public swearing-in ceremony will take place Jan. 10 when she officially begins her regular term.

“Thanks to Governor Newsom we are not skipping a beat between Supervisor Hart’s effective service to the county and the beginning of mine,” Capps said in a prepared statement. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to make progress on the urgent challenges our county faces, predominantly housing, poverty, drought, climate change, economic recovery, and mental and public health.”

Capps figuratively rode into the meeting aboard a school bus envisioned by Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

“I woke up with a happy dream today,” Hartmann announced at the start of Tuesday’s meeting. “And … I remembered back why I was feeling so happy, and it turned out we all were on a school bus, and we stopped by and we picked up Laura Capps. And she hopped on the bus and we took off. I’m not sure any of us knew exactly where we were going, but we knew we were going together and it was going to be a grand … journey.”

Capps said she appreciated the image of Hartmann’s school bus because she came straight to the board from the schools.

She has served on the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Trustees since 2016.

“It’s not a bad thing to have doubled our female voices up here, I would say,” Capps said, adding she hoped to match Hart’s calm demeanor on the dais and was off to a good start by hiring two members of his staff.

She also thanked County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato and her team for taking her through what she called “supervisor school” and getting her “up to speed” on issues.

“I feel really ready and fired up and ready to go,” Capps said. “I have been religiously watching from home as you do your work up here, and I can’t wait to support the things that you really care about.”

She pledged to work not only for constituents in the 2nd District but all county residents to make their lives a little bit better.

Capps was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and spent her early years in Goleta before moving with her family to Santa Barbara.

She said she has worked in and around all levels of government, including as a presidential campaign communications director, White House speechwriter and U.S. Senate aide.

“From day one, our work will center on the children of our county and their future,” Capps said in her prepared comments.

She has a history of working to improve children’s lives, including helping several hundred classrooms shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and since 2013 she has helped lead a coalition effort to ensure children countywide are provided with food during schools’ summer break.

She has also led national nonprofit organizations focused on poverty, climate change and ocean conservation.

Capps is the daughter of Lois Capps and the late Walter Capps, both of whom served Santa Barbara County in the U.S. House of Representatives.