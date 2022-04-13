Library funding, planning delays and road improvements were among the topics that caught the eye of Santa Barbara County supervisors in their 2022-23 budget workshop Tuesday.
The topics came up in presentations on the preliminary budgets from the Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures, Community Services, Planning and Development and Public Works departments and the public comments that followed.
Funds to support operations in the County Library System have always been a controversial topic.
A report last fall indicated the system would need an annual infusion of more than $710,000 to maintain minimum standards, and an ad hoc committee has been searching for stable funding sources that wouldn’t require annual county bailouts.
But a number of library supporters were in the audience Tuesday to express concern about county plans to cut the amount of money spent on the nine branches administered by four municipal libraries.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart assured library supporters the county funding is intact in the preliminary budget, and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino clarified remarks he previously made about library funding.
Lavagnino said he has always voted for funding the libraries, and the contribution has now grown to $4.5 million.
“My point is, when the budget is good, as it has been, it’s not that big of an impact,” he said, noting that for the last four years there have been no reductions proposed in services levels.
“But I’ve been here when there were pages of service-level reductions, people being let go,” Lavagnino continued. “At that point, the board has to make a decision. What are we mandated to do — keep the lights on, keep people in jail, make sure there’s fire protection — versus all of the things that we love to do, which is the Women’s Commission, the arts program, the libraries.
“So what I’m cautioning you is — and I know you know this — you’ve got to look at other forms of revenue … .”
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who serves on the library ad hoc committee, said the group is considering alternative funding that includes forming a joint powers authority.
Planning and Development
One of the decisions supervisors have grappled with almost annually is which of the Planning and Development Department’s Long Range Planning Division projects to authorize and which ones to place on the back burner.
Faced with eight long-range planning projects in the coming fiscal year, Planning Director Lisa Plowman offered the board two options for getting the backlog moving.
One option would be hiring a planning supervisor and a consultant for a three-year period for a General Fund contribution of $562,500 a year for a total cost of $1.65 million.
The other more permanent solution would be to hire a full team of a planning supervisor and three planners at a cost of $741,200 the first year and subsequent annual General Fund contributions of $731,200.
Supervisors were noncommittal on the options, but 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson wanted to know how the department could reduce the 60 days it takes to process permit applications.
“The best thing is to create more ministerial permits that can be approved at the counter,” Plowman responded, but she added the department tries to anticipate the workload and hire personnel to balance that.
“It seems like we’re not hitting the right staffing level,” Nelson said.
Public Works
The county’s steadily deteriorating roadways and other infrastructure have been an issue with supervisors for years, prompting the board to establish a set-aside fund to help catch up on deferred maintenance.
Public Works Director Scott McGolpin told the board his department had succeeded in lifting the Pavement Condition Index, or PCI, that’s used to assess the county’s average roadway surfaces from 56 to 58.
McGolpin said the preliminary budget includes $6.4 million for roadway rehabilitation countywide, along with $11.3 million for the Foothill Bridge construction in New Cuyama and $22 million for the Laguna Sanitation District treatment plant upgrade.
But the department is asking the board to allocate an additional $3.1 million to maintain that 58 PCI, plus another $4.8 million to address the ongoing deficit in road operations.
Nelson asked what would happen if the board didn’t allocated that $3.1 million.
“I believe we would see a 1-point drop in the PCI,” McGolpin responded.