The Northern California Power Agency board of directors has appointed Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to serve as vice chair for the 2022-23 cycle.

According to the agency, Lompoc and 15 other NCPA partners maintain publicly-owned electric utilities that generate 800 megawatts of power that collectively serve 700,000 electricity customers across northern and central California.

Lompoc became a founding member of the agency over 50 years ago, and Osborne has been serving on the NCPA Executive Committee since 2020.

“As a founding member of NCPA, the City of Lompoc has an advantage over its neighboring communities in our ability to deliver reliable electricity at reasonable rates," she said.

"Being a part of the NCPA executive and legislative affairs teams, I am able to advocate not only for Lompoc, but for all our public power partners at the local, state and federal level. I am honored to represent Lompoc and NCPA.”

In addition to serving as vice chair, the NCPA Executive Committee appointed Osborne as chair of the NCPA Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

