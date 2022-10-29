The Northern California Power Agency board of directors has appointed Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne to serve as vice chair for the 2022-23 cycle.
According to the agency, Lompoc and 15 other NCPA partners maintain publicly-owned electric utilities that generate 800 megawatts of power that collectively serve 700,000 electricity customers across northern and central California.
Lompoc became a founding member of the agency over 50 years ago, and Osborne has been serving on the NCPA Executive Committee since 2020.
“As a founding member of NCPA, the City of Lompoc has an advantage over its neighboring communities in our ability to deliver reliable electricity at reasonable rates," she said.
"Being a part of the NCPA executive and legislative affairs teams, I am able to advocate not only for Lompoc, but for all our public power partners at the local, state and federal level. I am honored to represent Lompoc and NCPA.”
In addition to serving as vice chair, the NCPA Executive Committee appointed Osborne as chair of the NCPA Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee.