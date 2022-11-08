With 23% of votes cast for Lompoc's mayor in early returns Tuesday night, Jenelle Osborne was leading the count with 57% or 2,477 votes while challenger Jim Mosby trailed with 1,873 votes or 43%, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.
Mosby, a twice former council member, faced off against Osborne for a second time since his 2018 run when he was defeated by the current two-term mayor who then fought to retain her seat against challenger Victor Vega in 2020.
Districts 2 and 3
The mayoral race shares the ballot with two uncontested, by-district council seat elections for District 2 and 3.
Victor Vega, a sitting council member who was first elected to his City Council seat in 2014 and reelected in 2018, ran unopposed to represent District 3.
Though not final, County results show Vega has garnered 520 votes or 95% in his district, according to preliminary reports.
Similarly, sitting Council Member Dirk Starbuck, who is seeking a third term, is running unopposed for the District 2 seat. Early results show he has so far picked up 907 votes or 96% of those counted.
This year represents the city's first by-district elections, which do not include the mayoral seat — a two-year term. Voters living anywhere in the city were allowed to vote for a mayoral candidate regardless of the candidate's place of residence.