The city of Lompoc has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center in a Clean Water Act lawsuit that claimed the city’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant discharges violated its permit limitations over the past five years.

EDC said, based on the city’s own reports, Lompoc has been discharging water contaminated with toxic pollutants into San Miguelito Creek and Santa Ynez River for more than 20 years.

Of more than 3,000 Clean Water Act violations alleged in the suit, the court — in granting part of the EDC’s motion for summary pretrial judgment regarding liability — found the city liable for 86 that occurred over the past five years.

Lompoc city officials claimed none of the violations resulted in any harm to the environment, but EDC said the discharges threatened public recreation and degraded the quality of downstream water important to the Western snowy plover and endangered steelhead trout.

However, the city agreed to meet permit requirements for ongoing monitoring and to pay $260,000, plus another $3,000 stipulated penalty, to the Rose Foundation for providing grants to Santa Ynez River watershed restoration projects.

“After more than 20 years of discharging polluted water into our communities’ watershed, we are very pleased that the city has at last committed to complying with the Clean Water Act and will clean up its polluted discharges and take its monitoring program seriously,” said Alicia Roessler, senior attorney at EDC.

“The settlement also provides for a substantial fund strictly dedicated to on-the-ground projects that will restore the affected Santa Ynez River watershed,” she added.

All the discharges found in violation of permit limits resulted from inaccurate city testing, which yielded “false positives,” and the testing problem has now been fixed, said Samantha Scroggin, the city’s public information officer.

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne said it is unfortunate that city tests were inaccurate and showed false positives for exceeding pollutant levels, but she said the city self-reported each violation as required.

But those self-reports constituted binding admissions in court, she said.

So the city chose to resolve the case by funding programs to improve the environmental quality of San Miguelito Creek and Santa Ynez River rather than go to trial and have any fines that were assessed wind up in the U.S. Treasury.

The proposed settlement must still be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice and approved by the court before it becomes final, Scroggin said.

This isn’t the first time in recent years that Lompoc has had to deal with issues at its Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant, located at 1801 E. Central.

In 2020, the city agreed to fix deficiencies in treatment plant operations after racking up 27 violations of the Clean Water Act uncovered by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency investigation.

The violations took place between June 2015 and June 2020, when the city did not have adequate programs for pretreatment to protect the plant from industrial pollutants and protect biological processes, Amy Miller, director of the Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division for EPA Region 9, said at the time.

Miller also said the processes were inadequate to remove fats, oils and greases that can clog pipes and cause them to rupture and to reduce the overall toxicity of effluent discharged from the plant.

Lompoc took nine corrective actions to prevent future violations, and no fines were issued by the EPA, said Maria Soledad Calvino, who was then press officer for the EPA Region 9 Office of Public Affairs.

Jim Throop, who was the city administrator at that time, said some of the corrective actions were already underway when the EPA investigated the treatment plant, and some of the violations were a result of staffing and experience.