Longtime Santa Maria developer, Santa Barbara County planning commissioner, real estate broker and philanthropist Dan Blough died Saturday of kidney failure at Marian Regional Medical Center.
“Unfortunately, his mind never quit, but his body gave up,” his wife, Peggy, said Monday. “We were partners — it would have been 48 years Wednesday.”
She said Dan died while he was still “doing what he loved to do. He loved his job. He loved what he did.”
Blough, 70, had a lot of heart problems, and at a special Dec. 15 Planning Commission meeting he said he recently had another stent implanted, which delayed a planned back surgery for six months.
“When they worked on his heart, they injected a dye that was really hard on his kidneys, and that’s what he died from, kidney failure,” Peggy explained, adding that while at Marian “he received excellent care.”
Blough told fellow commissioners at Dec. 15 he had been redistricted out of the 5th Supervisorial District and therefore was going to resign his seat, which he had held since being appointed in 2006.
“I inherited him from Supervisor [Joe] Centeno,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said at the Feb. 15 Board of Supervisors meeting, when Vincent Martinez was appointed to replace Blough.
At that meeting, Lavagnino, who couldn’t be reached Monday for comment, said the board planned to honor Blough for his service when it met again in Santa Maria.
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who at one time served with Blough on the Planning Commission, called from out of town Monday after being informed of his death.
"He was a wonderful colleague and he always brought a perspective from the other side of the ticket window as a developer," she said, adding that it was always valuable for the Planning Commission to hear.
"And he always had a twinkle in his eye," she added, noting he was "very sad" that he had been redistricted out of the 5th District. "He wanted to keep on going."
Blough became steeped in the construction business as a child, starting at age 7 when he accompanied his father, Harry, a licensed contractor, to his jobs on weekends and working on his father’s projects during the summer.
He was already successful in the real estate business, having earned his broker’s license in 1971, when he founded Dan Blough Construction in 1979, focusing on commercial buildings and high-end residential projects.
In 1985, Dan and Peggy joined Coldwell Banker Real Estate and subsequently opened Coldwell Banker Dan Blough and Associates, which was headquartered in Santa Maria but had eight offices on the Central Coast and in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst.
The company peaked at more than 240 employees and grossing more than $20 million a year, but the couple sold the company in 2006 and from then on Blough focused on construction and development projects.
Dan and Peggy were both well-known for giving to the community, and in 2014 were honored along with Georganne Ferini at the Celebrate Philanthropy awards luncheon.
At the luncheon, Mayor Alice Patino told the Bloughs they were the kind of people who make Santa Maria the community that it is.
In accepting the award, Dan credited Peggy for their philanthropy, saying she dedicated 30 hours a week or more to raising money for various charities.
"She's the one that's really the recipient of this award, and I appreciate you guys recognizing her," he said at the luncheon.
The Bloughs were credited with contributing to numerous organizations, including what was, at that time, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley as well as Child Abuse Listening Mediation, Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
They were also donors to GenSpan Foundation, Good Samaritan Shelter, Los Padres Artist Guild, Marian Regional Medical Center, Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society and VTC Enterprises.