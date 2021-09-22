Los Padres National Forest officials will reopen public access to campgrounds, roads and trails Thursday after the Aug. 31 forestwide closure expires at midnight, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman said.
Restrictions banning wood and charcoal fires will remain in effect throughout the forest but have been modified to allow portable lanterns and stoves with a shut-off valve to be used in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites with a valid California campfire permit.
The Angeles, Cleveland and San Bernardino national forests will also reopen with modified or updated fire use restrictions, the spokeswoman said.
Forestwide closures were instituted because of severe wildfire danger. More than 7,400 wildfires have burned approximately 2.25 million acres across all jurisdictions in California this year.
As of Sept. 20, the national preparedness level in Northern California, where most of the large fires raged, was lowered to that of Southern California, the spokeswoman said.
But because the potential continues for high-intensity fires and large fire growth, Los Padres officials will continue to monitor conditions for public and firefighter safety, she said.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
