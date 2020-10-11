Major residential development proposed for Rancho Maria in Orcutt

A proposed development that would place 143 homes inside and adjacent to Rancho Maria Golf Club is scheduled to come before the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission at its meeting Wednesday.

The project, known as the Neighborhoods at Willow Creek and Hidden Canyon, is planned for the parcel identified as Key Site 21 in the Orcutt Community Plan, which will require two amendments for the development to proceed.

Commissioners also will consider an amendment to the Orcutt Community Plan that would allow construction of a connection between Union Valley Parkway and the roadway commonly referred to as Rodeo Drive.

The new section of road would provide alternate access to the Elks Unocal Event Center and the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s agriculture and technical education centers that are under construction north of the rodeo grounds.

Amending the circulation element of the Orcutt Community Plan is just the first step in a process that Caltrans District 5 said could take three or more years before construction of the Union Valley Parkway connection could begin.

The commission hearing on Key Site 21 will cover not only its two relatively minor Orcutt Community Plan amendments but also the specific plan, two tentative tract maps, two final development plans, two minor conditional use permits, the proposed road names and the subsequent environmental impact report.

Commissioners will hold public hearings on both projects but will only make recommendations to the County Board of Supervisors, which will make the final decisions.