An exclusive franchise to collect solid waste in the unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara County was awarded to Marborg Industries by a unanimous vote of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisors followed the staff recommendation, based on an evaluation of proposals from four companies, despite hearing impassioned pleas from nearly a score of employees from Waste Management, which currently holds the contract for the area.

Along with a handful of individuals who are not Waste Management employees, they urged the board to reconsider the staff’s recommendation and resume negotiations with the company for renewal of its contract.

Most of their arguments centered on the support and programs Waste Management has for employees and the contributions the company has made to the communities it serves and local nonprofit organizations.

But Marborg representatives promised that current Waste Management employees who apply and qualify will be given first chance at positions Marborg must fill when it takes over solid waste, recyclables and greenwaste collection in zones 4 and 5 in July 2024.

“All I can say today is give you my word, as president of the company, that we’ve got your back and will not leave you high and dry,” Marborg’s Brian Borgatello told some two dozen Waste Management employees who attended the meeting.

Derek Carlson, one of Marborg’s principals, said Waste Management employees who go to work for Marborg will bring their seniority with them and will not see any lag in vacation pay or sick time.

Zone 4 includes the unincorporated areas of Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos and around Lompoc; Zone 5 encompasses the unincorporated areas of Santa Maria Valley; together they encompass supervisorial districts 3, 4 and 5.

By taking over the franchise for those zones, Marborg becomes the only solid waste collection company in the county’s unincorporated areas, already holding the franchise for zones 1, 2 and 3, and that worried some speakers.

“My concern, and the neighbors that I spoke to, if you award this contract to a single trash hauler, it creates a monopoly,” Peter Lauridsen of Lauridsen Farms in Santa Ynez Valley told supervisors. “Monopolies take away competition. That’s never good. Companies should always be looking over their shoulders to see who’s chasing them down. If you do this, then that could go away.”

But supervisors said they had to look at the costs involved, which were one part of the proposal evaluations that gave the four companies scores that led to their rankings.

Marborg wound up with 19.25 points, E.J. Harrison and Sons scored 17.35 points, Waste Management received 15.45 points and Waste Connections, which only bid on Zone 5, was given 10.2 points.

“Waste Management has to realize something,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “You didn’t come in first; you also didn’t come in second; you came in third.”

He said in his position on the board he serves as a guardian of public tax dollars and pointed out they were talking about “tens of millions of dollars and a 10-year contract. So we have to make sure we get it right.”

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said Waste Management has been a real partner in his community.

“I’m a big fan of Waste Management, I really am,” Nelson said, adding that “it really came down to rates.”

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said four excellent companies had turned in proposals, but she hadn’t heard anything that challenged the request-for-proposals process.

“It would take something extraordinary going wrong with the process for me to overturn staff’s recommendation,” Hartmann said.