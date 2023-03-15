More money from Measure A revenues will be directed toward Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s Transportation Division for its operating fund, and another $1 million in General Fund money will be contributed to cover rising liability insurance rates.

In a 5-0 vote Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors not only agreed to adopt the new Measure A budget policy and kick in the extra funds to cover insurance rate increases but also directed staff to return with proposed fee increases for roadway encroachment permits.

Even though the permits contribute just a small part of the Transportation Division funding, raising the fees could add an estimated $450,000 in revenue, said Paul Clementi, county budget director.

Although the vote was unanimous, 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said he had some hesitation about increasing fees, which will be discussed during budget workshops in April.

Clementi explained the Transportation Division has three major funds, including one referred to as 015, the operating fund, which covers salaries, administration, equipment purchases and ongoing maintenance of roads, bridges, drainages, sidewalks and trees.

It also pays for such services as traffic operations, transportation planning, service requests, traffic studies, utilities coordination, encroachment enforcement, grant writing, building maintenance and litigation, Clementi said.

Fund 016, the capital maintenance fund, provides in-house work and contracted construction projects to address such deferred maintenance projects as pavement preservation and rehabilitation, drainage and bridge repairs, hardscape work and traffic safety improvements.

Clementi said Fund 017 is the capital infrastructure fund that pays for improving and expanding the transportation network through bridge and major asset replacement, new transportation and other facilities and implementing compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

There is also a Fund 018, but that just holds Measure A funds and passes them along to the other three funds, holding any unspent funds from that source for future use.

Fund 015 is where the structural deficit is having an impact, with corrective maintenance costs increasing by $2.8 million, or 15%, from fiscal year 2017-18 to fiscal year 2021-22.

During that time, liability insurance rates alone doubled, from $700,000 to $1.4 million and jumped another $500,000 the following fiscal year.

Salaries and benefits also rose $1.1 million during the same five-year period, and overhead charges for department and countywide administration were $500,000.

Yet during that same period, revenue sources were relatively flat, Clementi said.

Funds generated by Measure A, the half-cent local sales tax, is divided among regional agencies by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, and the county divides its share between the northern and southern portions, with 10% going to alternative transportation.

Each year, about $6 million in Measure A funds is allocated to the Transportation Division, but revenues from the tax have risen 35% to almost $9.8 million last fiscal year.

Excess Measure A funds collected over what’s budgeted are held in Fund 018, which has risen from $700,000 in 2017-18 to about $6.3 million today, and some of the money has been held to build up savings for future capital projects.

Under the new policy, less money will be held for future capital projects and more will go into Fund 015, but the shift will not affect contributions to the other two funds.