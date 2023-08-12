An appeal of a new entrance gate that pitted neighbors against neighbors in Santa Ynez was resolved this week without Santa Barbara County Planning Commission intervention after the opposing sides negotiated a solution.
In a unanimous vote, the commission acknowledged the settlement by denying the appeal.
Commissioners were prepared to uphold the appeal and deny the project after first hearing the issue at their July 12 meeting, when the staff had recommended denying the appeal.
The commission had directed staff to return to the Aug. 9 meeting with findings for the denial, but in the meantime, the applicant requested a delay so the two sides could meet in an effort to work out a compromise.
Rick and Susan Weber appealed the planning director’s approval of a land use permit that validated an entrance gate and adjoining walls to ranch land owned by 2905 Roundup Road LLC of Houston, Texas.
The Roundup Road gate is located directly across Brinkerhoff Avenue from the entrance gate to the Webers’ Buckeye Ranch
A number of issues were raised in the appeal, all refuted by the County Planning and Development Department staff, but the big issue for the Webers was the blue tile roof above the entrance gate.
At certain times, the morning sun reflected off the blue glass tiles like a mirror directly at the Weber home.
When the Planning Commission asked staff to prepare findings to deny the project at the July 12 hearing, they also advised the appellants and property owner Russ Allen to meet in an effort to work out a solution to the problem.
They did, and the solution they reached was for Allen to replace the blue glass tiles with an unglazed two-piece barrel tile roof in a Tuscan blend color range.
“We’ve been talking to the Allens,” Susan Weber told the commission. “We’ve come to a wonderful agreement. We have the tiles, and as long as they use these tiles, we’re good to go. We’re happy, and I don’t think any further action needs to be taken.”
Additional landscaping is also to be added in front of the two walls on either side of the gate.
“I’m pleased to see the applicant and appellant got together and solved this themselves, and it’s just good to see,” said 4th District Commissioner Larry Ferini.
First District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney added, “I would echo what Commissioner Ferini indicated, and say in addition, this is the kind of appeal brought to the commission that could continue on to the Board of Supervisors, and I’m confident that won’t be necessary, hearing from the parties, and applaud their efforts to avoid significant amounts of time for themselves and for the board and staff.”
Second District Commissioner Laura Bridley moved “with particular appreciation to the applicant in a willingness to reach out and also to the appellant” to deny the appeal, make the findings for approval and grant approval of the project, with Ferini seconding.
* * *
In other action, the commission unanimously decided that accepting a public road easement from the Orcutt Gateway Retail Center would be consistent with the County Comprehensive Plan.
The center on the south side of East Clark Avenue at Highway 101, on a parcel identified as Key Site 2 in the Orcutt Community Plan, was approved by the Board of Supervisors in November 2019.
A tentative tract map, which included dedication of a roadway through the site, was included in the decision, but at that time it was not determined that accepting the right of way would be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.
The commission’s decision clears the way for the county at some point in the future to accept dedication of the roadway to be named Sunny Hills Road that would connect Clark Avenue with an unnamed private road.