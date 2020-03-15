Northern Branch Jail, cannabis issues face Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday

Allocating additional funds for the Northern Branch Jail construction and a trio of cannabis-related issues will be considered by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Santa Maria.

Cannabis issues on the agenda could draw a large crowd as it has in the past, but because of an order issued last week by the county public health officer, the board will adhere to “social distancing” procedures that will keep supervisors and members of the staff and public separated by six feet.

That could limit the number of people who can fit inside the Board Hearing Room as well as the number who can overflow into the lobby, where video monitors are set up.

Citizens can watch the meeting via livestreaming but can only interact with the board in-person or via a video link from the Board Hearing Room in Santa Barbara.

Due to a variety of factors, including that the firm contracted to provide architectural, engineering and design services for the Northern Branch Jail construction has gone out of business, the project has been delayed.