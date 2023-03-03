U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has granted a “timely renewal” exemption to Pacific Gas and Electric Co., allowing the company to continue operating Diablo Canyon Power Plant while the commission reviews the new license renewal application for the plant.

The exemption keeps alive the state’s and utility’s efforts to extend the operation of the plant for up to 20 years, rather than shutting down Units 1 and Unit 2 when their operating licenses expire Nov. 2, 2024, and Aug. 26, 2025, respectively.

“We are pleased the NRC approved our exemption request,” said Paula Gerfen, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer for PG&E.

“Aligned with Senate Bill 846, PG&E will continue on the path to extend our operations beyond 2025 to improve statewide electric system reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions as additional renewable energy and carbon-free resources come online,” she said.

“We are committed to California’s clean energy future, and we are proud of the role [Diablo Canyon Power Plant] plays as the state’s largest clean energy producer, providing reliable, affordable, carbon-free energy to the people of California,” Gerfen added.

But San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, Environmental Working Group and Friends of the Earth, which oppose extended operation of the plant, jointly said the NRC had caved in to political pressure.

NRC’s decision came just two days after the California Energy Commission approved the plan hatched by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration, the state Legislature and PG&E to extend the plant’s operation.

The commission said Diablo Canyon needs to continue operating to prevent energy supply shortages during extreme weather events.

The opposing groups claimed the decision will allow the plant to operate up to 20 years beyond its licenses expiration dates without a comprehensive safety review or a license renewal.

“This decision is frightening because it casts aside the serious safety and environmental issues raised by operating Diablo Canyon past its expiration dates without a comprehensive safety and environmental review,” said Diane Curran, lead attorney for Mothers for Peace.

“The NRC calls the exemption a mere ‘administrative’ decision, as if it were choosing paper clip sizes,” Curran continued. “There is nothing ‘administrative’ about allowing this aging reactor duo to continue running for days, months or years when each day of operation poses the risk of an accident that could devastate the entire state and beyond.”

The groups also said by granting the exemption, the NRC ignored longstanding precedents, statutes and regulations.

"The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is contorting its rules and procedures in granting this exemption to Pacific Gas and Electric,” said Hallie Templeton, legal director for Friends of the Earth.

“Nearly five years ago, Pacific Gas and Electric withdrew its license, and the NRC closed the renewal process,” Templeton said. “The NRC cannot simply invent new rules just because the state of California is having second thoughts about the decision.”

Under NRC regulations, nuclear reactors are allowed to continue operating past their license expiration dates if the operators have submitted renewal applications at least five years in advance.

PG&E submitted license renewal applications for Unit 1 and Unit 2 in November 2009, but the company withdrew the applications in 2018 and announced plans to shut down and decommission the reactors when the licenses expire.

At that time, PG&E officials said state energy regulations give priority to such renewable energy sources as photovoltaic and wind generation over nuclear power.

They said that meant the plant would generate power for the grid only about half the time, making it uneconomical because fixed costs of operating the plant are so high.

Diablo Canyon contributes about 9% of the state’s electric grid.

After the Biden administration announced last year that $6 billion in funds were available to keep struggling nuclear plants operating, Newsom pushed for the plant to continue operating using some of that money.

Last April, PG&E decided not to seek a share of the federal funds, but in September the California Legislature passed SB 846 supporting continued operation of Diablo Canyon.

In October, PG&E asked the NRC to resume its review of the previous renewal applications, but the NRC technical staff denied that request in January.

While the staff acknowledged PG&E had applied for the “timely renewal” exemption, the NRC delayed a decision on that request and told the company it would need to submit a new, up-to-date application before the end of the year.

That made the exemption necessary to allow Diablo Canyon to continue to operate while the new application is under review, which typically takes about 22 months, an NRC spokesman said.

PG&E has told the NRC the company will submit a license renewal application by Dec. 31.

The NRC spokesman said the agency will continue its normal inspections and oversight of the facility throughout the review process to ensure the plant will continue to operate safely.

After evaluating PG&E’s exemption request, the NRC staff determined the exemption is authorized by law, will not present undue risk to public health and safety and is consistent with the common defense and security, the spokesman said.

In addition, the staff determined Diablo Canyon’s continued operation is in the public interest because of “serious challenges to the reliability of California’s electricity grid,” the spokesman added.