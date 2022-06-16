The final count By law, vote totals from the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election must be certified by the California Secretary of State's Office by June 15.

The most recently updated vote totals from the California Secretary of State’s Office and Santa Barbara County Elections Office show numbers have changed but results have not, with the difference in percentages less than one point in most races.

As of the last update June 14, county election officials estimated 16,177 ballots remained to be processed — not enough to change the results in any of the races from the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary Election.

So although all precincts in California have reported, the results are still considered partial and will remain unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State’s Office no later than July 15.

In the 24th Congressional District race, incumbent Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, retains his solid lead with 90,703 votes, or 62% of the ballots counted, over Republican challenger Dr. Brad Allen, of Carpinteria, with 43,218 votes, or 29.6%

The pair, who will face off in the Gubernatorial General Election set for Nov. 8, are trailed by Michele R. Welander Quaid with 10,158 votes, or 6.9%, and Jeff Frankenfield with 2,133 votes, or 1.5%. Neither of them has a party preference.

In the race for the 37th Assembly District seat, where there is no incumbent as a result of redistricting, Democrat Gregg Hart, of Goleta, holds 45,661 votes, or 58.9% of the ballots counted, to lead Republican Mike Stoker, of Santa Maria, with 29,337 votes, or 37.8%, and South Coast Democrat Bruce Wallach with 2,587 votes, or 3.3%.

Hart and Stoker are headed to a runoff in November.

Candidates in county-level races who collect a clear majority of votes — meaning 50% plus one vote — in the primary election will win their seats outright with no need for a November runoff.

Incumbent County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido is still holding onto her seat with 44,469 votes, or 64.1%, compared to challenger Christy Lozano’s 24,797 votes, or 35.7% of the ballots counted.

In the County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and Registrar of Voters Office race, incumbent Joseph E. Holland retains his commanding lead with 54,615 votes, or 80.6%, over challenger Elrawd McClearn with 13,053 votes, or 19.3%.

Incumbent County Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown is also holding onto his lead with 37,891 votes, or 54.3%, over challenger Juan Camarena with 31,669 votes, or 45.5% of the ballots counted.

Other Santa Barbara County races each had only one candidate, who becomes the automatic winner. They are:

Second District supervisor — Laura Capps

Fifth District supervisor — Steve Lavagnino

Auditor-controller — Betsy Schaffer

District attorney — John Savrnoch

Treasurer-tax collector-public administrator — Harry E. Hagen

Note: The number of votes in the various races do not add up to the total number of ballots cast because some citizens cast votes for noncertified write-in candidates, while others did not vote in some races.

Percentages do not add up to 100% in each race due to the write-ins and because they have been rounded off from hundredths to tenths.