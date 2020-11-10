Numbers change, results same for local, state, district races after first ballot count update

Some of the numbers changed a little, but the unofficial results remained the same in the most closely watched races after Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties released their first updates since the Nov. 3 general election.
The number of ballots remaining to be counted are dwindling, so it’s unlikely that results will change for any of the local, state Assembly and Senate and congressional district races.
Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland couldn’t be reached for comment about the number of ballots left to be counted and when the next update might be.
But Tommy Gong, registrar for San Luis Obispo County, said 5,000 ballots remained to be counted there, including vote-by-mail ballots that might be received within the 17-day window following the election and ballots challenged because signatures on voter registrations and mail-in ballot envelopes didn’t match or were missing.
“We have at least a few more weeks to go on this,” Gong said. “I don’t think we’ll have another update till the end of this week or the first of next week.”
In the 24th Congressional District race, Republican challenger Andy Caldwell of Santa Maria picked up almost 2 full percentage points on incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara in the first results update.
Caldwell now has 144,402 votes for 41.2%, with Carbajal still holding the lead with 206,265 and 58.8%, according to results posted on the California Secretary of State’s website.
In the California’s 19th Senate District race, Democrat Monique Limón lost a percentage point in the update, now holding 267,359 votes for 64.6% to the 146,789 votes or 35.4% pulled in by Republican Gary Michaels.
In the 37th Assembly District race, Democrat Steve Bennett only lost a few tenths of a percentage point and now has 163,096 votes for 67.6%, while Republican Charles W. Cole has 78,023 votes for 32.4%, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Republican incumbent Jordan Cunningham gained almost 2 full percentage points in the 35th Assembly District race and now holds 122,015 votes for 55.1%, while Democratic challenger Dawn Addis has 99,609 votes for 44.9%.
In the race for mayor of Santa Maria, incumbent Alice Patino still holds a solid lead with 17,559 votes for 64.6% over Alberto Ugalde with 4,803 votes and 17.7% and Will Smith with 46.72 votes for 17.2%, according to the first update released by the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.
In Lompoc’s race for mayor, incumbent Jenelle Osborne still holds the lead with 7,712 votes and 53.7% over Victor Vega with 6,557 votes and 45.6%, according to unofficial results in the first update.
In the District 4 race for City Council, challenger Jeremy Ball appears to have taken the seat with 2,098 votes for 58.8% from incumbent James Ian Mosby, who has 1,460 votes for 40.9%.
In Solvang, Charlie Uhrig seems to have clinched the mayor’s seat with 1,972 votes for 58.4% over Councilwoman Karen Waite, who drew 1,388 votes for 41.1%, while Councilman Chris Djernaes was soundly recalled with 2,821 votes, or 86.9%, in favor of his removal and 425 votes, or 13.1%, opposed.
Jim Thomas was chosen to succeed Djernaes with 2,229 votes for 71.4% over Jamie Baker’s 863 votes for 27.6%.
