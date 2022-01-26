It appears the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant has peaked and is on a downward slide in Santa Barbara County, based on statistics from the Public Health Department, and officials are hoping to see the disease shift from pandemic to endemic by the end of the year.

The new case rate peaked around the middle of January at 256.2 per 100,000 population, then started dropping even more sharply than they were rising just days earlier, according to a graph released Tuesday by the Public Health Department.

New cases fell to 181 per 100,000 as of Jan. 20 and continued to decrease over the weekend, Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso told the Board of Supervisors.

“It appears that we may have peaked and hopefully passed the worst of the omicron surge,” she said, adding transmission levels are still higher than ever seen before the surge.

Do-Reynoso said the drop in cases mirrors that of the state and the nation as a whole.

But another graph showed the case rate among unvaccinated individuals is still far higher than among those who have been vaccinated, a trend that has remained unchanged in the county.

As of Jan. 13, the case rate had fluctuated but was still at 631 per 100,000 people and was not falling as it was among vaccinated individuals whose rate had reached 154 per 100,000.

“This means that in Santa Barbara County, unvaccinated individuals are four times more likely to get COVID than fully vaccinated individuals,” Do-Reynoso said. “Also noted is the unvaccinated case rate has a significantly steeper increase compared to the vaccinated case rate, which is beginning to trend downwards.”

As of Jan. 23, the percentage of eligible county residents — those over 5 years old — who were vaccinated stood at 70.1%, with the percentage of all residents fully vaccinated listed at 66%.

Dr. Henning Ansorg, the county’s public health officer, stressed the importance for fully vaccinated individuals to get booster shots, noting immunity against the omicron variant — which accounts for 99% of cases in the county — wanes faster after the first six months.

“We now know that boosters have an enormous impact on how robust the immunity is against omicron, for instance,” he said.

Henning also said COVID-19 could become an endemic disease if officials and the public can adhere to a particular strategy.

That includes reaching a high number of vaccinated and boosted individuals, administering antiviral medications when infected, using self-testing kits and isolating if a result is positive, continuing to wear masks and maintaining social distancing.

He also included developing new vaccines that protect against all variants in that strategy, but he said he didn’t expect to see that happen this year.

“It looks like … this happened so quickly,” 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said. “The surge came on us, you know, within a month, the beginning of December, really, I guess about six weeks … and if the trend line continues — and we don’t know, but it looks like it is — we could be on the other side of this in another month or so.

“Which makes me think this moment in time, right now, is particularly important to keep that momentum going and that our best strategy [is] masks,” he continued. “People have clearly responded to the urgency of the moment and are wearing masks more regularly, being conscious about being in crowds, and we’re starting to see the effect of that.”

County COVID by the numbers Statistics on COVID-19 and the omicron surge in Santa Barbara County as of Jan. 24, unless otherwise noted, reported by Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Public Health Department: 780 — New cases -26% — Change in two-week average 5,645 — Active cases -12% — Change in two-week average 73,544 — Total cases 181 — Case rate per 100,000 as of Jan. 20 2 — New deaths* 587 — Total deaths 139 — People hospitalized 309% — One-month change in hospitalizations 17 — Patients in ICU 23.4% — Testing positivity rate 59.01% — Percent vaccinated in Cuyama Valley** 95.54% — Percent vaccinated in Los Olivos*** 211 — Active outbreaks**** *Both over age 70, with underlying conditions, one in Santa Ynez Valley, one in Santa Maria **Lowest rate in North County ***Highest rate in North County ****93 at businesses, 48 at schools, 70 at congregate living facilities