Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office is seeking volunteers to serve as poll workers for the Statewide Direct Primary Election coming up June 7.
Volunteers must attend a poll worker training, then will receive a stipend for working on Election Day, said Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.
Holland said people should volunteer because “poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen.”
To be a poll worker, an individual must be a registered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States and is eligible to register to vote except for a lack of U.S. citizenship.
Volunteers also must be able to follow written and verbal instructions, be available to attend a mandatory training class the week of May 23, and be available to work June 7 from approximately 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.
For more information about the poll worker program and training process, go to https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc.