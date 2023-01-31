The more than two dozen members of the public who spoke at a California Public Utilities Commission virtual hearing on the costs of decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant last week rarely came close to the goals of the meeting.

But Central Coast residents will get another opportunity to comment on decommissioning costs at an in-person hearing Tuesday night in San Luis Obispo.

The goals of the virtual hearing were to assure that adequate funds exist to cover the estimated costs of decommissioning the nuclear power plant and to determine if the costs are reasonable, said Darcie Houck, the commissioner assigned to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s 2021 Nuclear Decommissioning Cost Triennial Proceeding.

The proceeding also includes examining PG&E’s estimated costs to decommission Humboldt Bay Power Plant’s Unit 3 reactor, which shut down in 1976.

Instead of addressing those costs, virtually all of the testimony from the public consisted of the same arguments about why it should be relicensed to continue operating or required to shut down when the twin reactors’ current operating licenses expire in 2024 and 2025.

Reasons opponents gave for not extending the plant’s life included the presence of nearby earthquake faults, reactor vessel embrittlement, potential radiation leaks, danger from long-term storage of spent nuclear fuel and deferred maintenance.

Those who support extending the plant’s life cited its ability to provide clean energy during the state’s transition to renewable energy, maintaining the security of the power grid, PG&E’s safety record, the increase in carbon emissions if the plant doesn’t operate and growth of the decommissioning fund by delaying shutdown.

No one mentioned whether PG&E’s 2021 estimate that it will cost $3.96 billion to decommission Diablo Canyon’s two reactor units nor if the $1.1 billion to decommission Humboldt Bay’s Unit 3 would be adequate.

Likewise, no one spoke about whether the estimated costs are reasonable, although two callers’ comments were unintelligible due to distortion.

Some did touch on the issue of costs and benefits.

But Jill ZamEk, who represented San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace and lives downwind of the plant, said Senate Bill 846 specifies continued operation of the plant must be cost-effective.

She said money spent on continued operation of Diablo Canyon would depress development of renewable energy projects and would break PG&E’s good-faith agreement with environmental groups to decommission the plant.

Linda Seeley, also representing Mothers for Peace, said the group had three requests — that assessing radiological and chemical contamination of the creek be a high priority, that a consultant be hired to track national trends in decommissioning and that PG&E be required to clean the site to the standard of 10 millirems adopted by four East Coast states rather than the 25 millirems default level accepted by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Bob Rowen, a nuclear technician from Redding, said decommissioning costs should be borne by PG&E stockholders rather than ratepayers and taxpayers.

Bruce Severance of Grover Beach, a member of the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel that advises PG&E on issues related to closing the plant, said the utility appears unprepared to report defects in the plant or disclose repairs needed for continuing operation.

He said PG&E deems maintenance unrelated to decommissioning and that reactor vessel embrittlement is not an issue.

But Heather Hoff, a member of Mothers for Nuclear, a reactor operator at Diablo Canyon and an environmentalist, argued the longer the plant operates, the better it will be for the environment and the more the decommissioning fund could grow.

James Hopf said operating the plant would not only keep greenhouse gas emissions low but also would benefit ratepayers.

Ryan Pickering, a solar power installer from Berkeley, said the clean energy from Diablo Canyon is needed for power grid security, and by keeping the plant operating, the money in the decommissioning fund could be invested to make it grow.

“We heard a lot of good information from you,” Michelle Cook, an administrative law judge who moderated the hearing, said in closing and reminded the public of the in-person hearing Tuesday in San Luis Obispo.