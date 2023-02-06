Concerns about the adequacy of water to serve a cannabis cultivation project on Cat Canyon Road without impacting the wells of neighbors gave the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission pause when it heard an appeal of its land use permit.

But without the ability to place conditions that would require the grower to reduce pumping or work out some other solution with the neighbors, commissioners relied on data provided by a hydrogeologist to deny the appeal and approve the project on a 4-0 vote.

Fifth District Commissioner Vincent Martinez recused himself from the Jan. 25 hearing due to his professional involvement with some parties.

At issue was an LUP approved for Moriarty Holdings to cultivate 17.4 acres of cannabis under hoops on a 40-acre parcel at 7015 Long Canyon Road, although the actual cultivation site lies alongside Cat Canyon Road and straddles Cat Canyon Creek.

The project will also include two new 9,500-square-foot buildings to house a processing facility, with molecular carbon filtration, and administrative offices; two 2,400-square-foot fertigation barns; a 120-square-foot guard shack; and a 120-square-foot shed.

An existing driveway across an easement from Long Canyon Road is planned for improvement with an all-weather road base and a box culvert crossing, and the applicant’s right to use that easement was an issue raised in the appeal in addition to the water supply.

The appeal was filed by James Sullivan, a neighbor of the site, representing a number of other neighbors who object to the project.

Sullivan disputed a water yield assessment provided by the applicant that indicated two wells on the site would produce about 32 gallons per minute, or 51.62 acre-feet per year, which would exceed the projected demand of 24.39 acre-feet per year.

An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, enough water to meet the average yearly needs of about six people in most urban settings.

Sullivan told the commission that wells on surrounding properties had yields ranging from as little as 1 gallon per minute to 7 gallons per minute.

Neighbors who spoke said they faced losing everything if their wells go dry and their properties become worthless.

“We have very little water, in spite of the few wells that are in existence — they are very low-volume wells,” Sullivan said.

He said a hydrogeologist had determined the well pump would have to run 24 hours a day year-round.

But Tim Becker, a certified hydrogeologist with Kear Groundwater, said the low yield of the neighbors’ wells could be because they are old, too shallow or have diameters that are too small, and he defended the water yield testing.

He also said the site will be drawing water from the Santa Maria Valley Groundwater Basin, which the basin manager said is not in overdraft.

Property owner Jason Moriarty said his operation intends to be good neighbors.

“If something happening on my property affected my neighbors, I would work with them to find solutions,” Moriarty said.

Chair and 3rd District Commissioner wanted to put something in the project description that would require Moriarty to reduce pumping or take other action if neighbors’ wells went dry.

Travis Seawards, County Planning and Development Department deputy director, advised against it.

“This makes me a little nervous,” he said. “There could be several reasons for a well going dry.”

Parke responded, “The county would also get pretty nervous if five years down the road these people and 20 others came in with pitchforks and rifles and said all of us have useless properties because there’s no wells left anymore, but they have a nice cannabis project.”

While commissioners said they were troubled about having to make the finding there is plenty of water for the project, they had to go with the data from the hydrogeologist.

They also said the neighbors could appeal the commission’s decision to the Board of Supervisors.