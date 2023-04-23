Each year during the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors budget workshops, department heads traditionally close their budget presentations with quotes that sum up their departments’ — or department heads’ — philosophy or goals or serves to inspire employees, the board or the public.

Here are the quotes from the 2023-24 budget workshops:

Behavioral Wellness

“In times of great change, it can be tempting to cling to what’s familiar and resist what’s new, but it’s in embracing the chaos that we find the courage to transform.”

— Karen Salmansohn

Behavioral change expert, designer, author, columnist

Public Health

“You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming … .”

— Pablo Neruda

Chilean poet, diplomat, politician, winner of Nobel Prize for Literature 1971, International Peace Prize 1950

Child Support Services

“Parents are the ultimate role models for children. Every word, movement and action has an effect. No other person or outside force has a greater influence on a child than a parent.”

— Robert “Bob” Keeshan

Captain Kangaroo, children’s TV show host

First 5 Santa Barbara County

“School readiness is more than ABCs and 123s. It is also about the social/emotional factors that affect a child’s ability to learn and succeed. We must address aspects of the whole child.”

— First 5 Santa Barbara County Strategic Plan

Public Works

“Thank you.”

— Scott D. McGolpin, P.E.

Department director

Agriculture, Weights and Measures

“Agriculture is civilization.”

— Anonymous

Planning and Development

“Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse, isn’t it? If you’re comfortable while you’re doing it, you’re probably doing it wrong.”

— Ted Lasso

Sports comedy-drama TV series

Community Services

“No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”

— Martin Luther King Jr.

Civil rights activist, Baptist minister

Auditor-Controller

“To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone.”

— Reba McEntire

Country music singer, actress

Treasurer-Tax Collector

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.”

— Albert Einstein

Theoretical physicist

Clerk-Recorder-Assessor

“Do not wait to strike until the iron is hot; but make it hot by striking.”

— William Butler Yeats

Irish poet, dramatist, writer, politician

Human Resources

“If we want people to fully show up, to bring their whole selves including their unarmored whole hearts — so that we can innovate, solve problems, and serve people — we have to be vigilant about creating a culture in which people feel safe, seen, heard, and respected.”

— Brené Brown

Professor, lecturer, author, podcast host

General Services

“There are no traffic jams along the extra mile.”

— Roger Staubach

U.S. Navy officer, NFL quarterback

Information Technology

“Culture is not an initiative. Culture is the enabler of all initiatives.”

— Larry Senn

“Father of Corporate Culture”

District Attorney

“We won’t be able to stop every violent act, but if there is even one thing that we can do to prevent any of these events, we have a deep obligation, all of us, to try.”

— Barack Obama

U.S. president

Probation

“We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.”

— Thomas S. Monson

Religious leader, author, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Public Defender

“Always do the right thing, even when the right thing is the hard thing.”

— Bryan Stevenson

Lawyer, social justice activist, law professor

Sheriff

“Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement.”

— Hellen Keller

Author, disability rights advocate, political activist, lecturer

“Optimism doesn’t mean that you are blind to the reality of the situation. It means you remain motivated to seek solutions to whatever problems arise.”

— The Dalai Lama

Spiritual leader and head of Tibet

Fire

“Those who are the happiest are those who do the most for others.”

— Booker T. Washington

Educator, author, orator, adviser to presidents

County Counsel

“If you got a problem, I got a problem too.”

— Joy Oladokum

Singer-songwriter, from album “In Defense of My Own Happiness,” 2021

County Executive Office

“Unity is strength … when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can happen.”

— Mattie Stepanek

Author, poet

