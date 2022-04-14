Each year during budget workshops, Santa Barbara County department heads end their presentations with a quote they feel is appropriate to the times, their department’s mission, the attitudes they hope to foster among employees or just something they like or speaks to them.
For a variety of reasons, not all department heads add quotes to their presentations, and this year a quote was verbally added to a special issue presentation.
Below are the quotes, in alphabetical order by department, from the 2022-23 fiscal year budget workshops held this week by the Board of Supervisors. Some identifying information has been added or expanded for clarity and consistency.
Agriculture Commissioner, Weights & Measures Department
“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant.”
— Robert Louis Stevenson
American author, humorist
Auditor-Controller’s Office
“There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered.”
— Nelson Mandela
South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, first president
Behavioral Wellness Department
“Perseverance is a choice. It’s not a simple, one-time choice, it’s a daily one. There’s never a final decision.”
— Margaret J. Wheatley
American author
Child Support Services
“But as for the future, I foresee a world which is more creative, more open, more loving, more ecologically friendly, more honest about its history and progress, and I think a lot of those contributions will be made by young people.”
— Amanda Gorman
American poet, activist
Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters Office
“The secret to change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.”
— Socrates
Greek philosopher
Community Services Department
“Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out.”
— Robert Collier
American author
County Counsel’s Office
“You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”
— Jane Goodall
English primatologist
County Executive Office
“Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes time. Vision with action can change the world.”
— Joel A. Barker
American futurist
Digital transition special issue
“You don’t rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems.”
— James Clear
American author, entrepreneur
District Attorney’s Office
“Bobby Kennedy, just six weeks before he was killed by an assassin’s bullet, reminded us that the health of a society depends on the ability of people to walk their own streets in safety. Not to be frightened into isolation.
“‘A nation,’ he said, ‘which surrenders to crime — whether by indifference or heavy-handed repression, is a society which has resigned itself to failure.’”
— California Gov. Gavin Newsom
State of the State Address, March 8
Fire Department
“A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.”
— Jackie Robinson
Major League Baseball player
First 5
“Speak to your children as if they are the wisest, kindest, most beautiful and magical humans on Earth, for what they believe is what they become.”
— Brooke Hampton
American author
General Services Department
“One of the things about driving risk-taking and innovation is not to let the fear of what you’re going to lose obscure the possibility of what you might gain.”
— James Quincy
Coca-Cola chief executive officer
Human Resources Department
“You win by cultivating the right culture, leadership, expectations, beliefs, mindset, relationships, and habits before you even play the game. You win in the locker room first. Then, you win on the field.”
— Jon Gordon
American author, speaker
Probation Department
“Change doesn’t roll in on the wheels of inevitability but comes through continuous struggle.”
— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
American civil rights leader
Planning and Development Department
“There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.”
— Margaret J. Wheatley
American author
Public Defender’s Office
“There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.”
— Desmond Tutu
South African theologian, human rights activist
Public Health Department
“We have to think not only about how we stop overt discrimination and racism, but also how we weed it out within policies and change the power dynamics, such that those people who have not traditionally had a voice in this country are able to have that voice.”
— Alyce Adams, Ph.D.
Professor of epidemiology, Stanford University
Public Works Department
“Thank you.”
(“My quote is the same every year. I’m an engineer.”)
— Scott McGolpin
Public Works Department director
Sheriff’s Office
“Public safety isn’t expensive … it’s priceless.”
— Anonymous