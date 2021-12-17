The redistricting process just completed for Santa Barbara County has left one planning commissioner without a job once the new maps take effect with the next election.
Fifth District Commissioner Dan Blough announced during Wednesday’s special Planning Commission meeting that he’s no longer in that district.
“I guess the redistricting has been done,” Blough told fellow commissioners. “I’m now in the 4th District — and I’m not moving — so next year will be the end of my term.”
It’s unclear if the residences for the rest of the commissioners, as well as each member of the Board of Supervisors, remained within their respective districts after the redistricting map was approved last week by the Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission.
A last-minute shift in boundary lines within Santa Maria reportedly left Supervisor Steve Lavagnino in his current 5th District seat; prior to the commission making that tweak in the previously accepted map, he reportedly would have been in the same position as Blough — stuck in the 4th District.
In or out?
But County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said he doesn’t yet know whether any supervisors — or commissioners — ended up in other districts.
“We have not put the new district lines into our system yet to verify if that happened,” Holland said Friday. “We put the lines into our system, and the system will tell us if an address is in this district or that.
“That’s what we’re doing right now,” he said, noting that it’s a big job, being tackled by just a handful of County Elections Office workers, that he’s hoping to have completed by the first week of January.
“Obviously, if people want to run for offices in June, that’s something they need to know — which district they’re in,” Holland said.
The period for declaring candidacy and filing nomination papers opens Feb. 14 and closes March 11.
In addition to Lavagnino’s 5th District seat, that of 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart will also be up for reelection in the June 7 statewide direct primary. Each supervisor appoints a planning commissioner to represent his or her district.
Blough has served on the County Planning Commission since 2006, but he said he was almost redistricted out of the 5th District in 2011 when Salud Carbajal was leading the process.
“I was pushed into the 4th District,” Blough said. “Lavagnino got up and says, ‘Hey, I’m losing my commissioner.’”
He said Carbajal had them put up the map, which showed Blough’s home about a block inside the 4th District, and they made an adjustment in the boundary line to put him back into the 5th District.
“They called that the Blough finger,” he said. “I’m too far away this time. There’s no Blough finger.”
Zoom or not to Zoom
Blough also has a problem with his back that is complicating his situation.
For the past year, commissioners have been meeting from remote locations using Zoom, with the public also participating remotely.
As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such meetings have been allowed by a temporary provision to the Ralph M. Brown Act, the state’s open meeting law that requires the public to have physical access to meetings.
In fact, that was the purpose of Wednesday’s special meeting — to meet a deadline to affirm the commission is still impacted by the pandemic so it can continue meeting remotely next year.
“This past year has been OK,” Blough said. “But I’m thinking the governor is going to do away with that special provision they put in for the COVID. People will have to be able to be with you in the meeting. If it’s a controversial issue, I could have 50 people in my house.”
Blough said that without a special provision allowing him to join the meetings remotely and not open his house to the public, he will probably resign.
First District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney is in the rotation to become commission chairman in 2022, and Blough is slated to move into the position of vice chairman, which he said he doesn’t want to do.
Instead, he said he intends to nominate 3rd District Commissioner John Parke to serve as vice chairman, which would make him chairman in 2023.
“Because if I do resign and you don’t appoint a new commissioner until December of 2022, it’s not really a good idea to have a commissioner be chairman fresh out of the box without having been a commissioner for a while,” Blough told his fellow commissioners.
It’s something he wants commissioners to think about.
“If we can continue the Zoom meetings, great,” he said. “If not, I need to let Mr. Lavagnino know he needs to find a new commissioner.”
