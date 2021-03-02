Relatively few enforcement actions taken for COVID-19 violations in Santa Barbara County

Although 1,649 complaints for COVID-19 restriction violations have been filed online in Santa Barbara County since Aug. 19, 2020, only a few enforcement actions have been taken and repeat offenses have been relatively low, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.
But Kelly Hubbard, director of the Office of Emergency Management, noted complaints have to be verified by a county official before any enforcement actions can be taken.
“We cannot base enforcement simply on a complaint received,” Hubbard said in her report to the board.
The majority of the complaints have fallen under the jurisdiction of County Environmental Health Services and the city of Santa Barbara at 26% each, with another 17% falling under Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and 12% under the jurisdiction of the city of Santa Maria.
Lompoc accounted for 5%, with Solvang generating 4% and Buellton contributing 2%. Guadalupe generated so few it’s listed at zero percent.
Among the seven sectors that have generated the most complaints countywide, Hubbard said gyms and fitness centers led at 32%, followed by restaurants at 19%, private parties at 16% and retail stores at 12%.
Grocery stores accounted for 8% of those complaints, with bars, taprooms and beer pubs generating 6%, and all others accounting for another 6%.
Most violations committed by businesses have been permanently resolved by explaining the need to comply with health officer orders, followed by corrective action by owners, Hubbard said.
“Overall, there are very few businesses that are repeat offenders,” she said.
Thirty-six restaurants were listed as repeat offenders, along with 32 gyms and fitness centers and seven churches, with 113 repeat offenses scattered among all other sectors.
However, the county has issued three administrative citations — all within Isla Vista — and obtained one injunction against a gym or fitness center for violating unfair competition laws, according to Hubbard’s report.
One fitness center complied after being contacted, but five others have been referred for potential financial penalties.
In addition, seven cases of alleged misdemeanor criminal violations —all within Isla Vista — have been referred to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, with those convicted facing $1,000 fines.
County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni said in cases involving larger organizations, the county has gone to the umbrella organizations or directly to their insurers to report ongoing violations.
“It turns out fraternities may be more afraid of losing their insurance than getting a citation,” Ghizzoni said.
Since March 15, 2020, Environmental Health Services has received 764 COVID-related complaints that led to enforcement investigations at food service operations, resulting in 22 formal notice-to-comply letters and two hearings, according to the report.
Additional citations have been issued or are pending by state agencies that have jurisdiction of certain businesses and activities.
Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has made 6,020 visits to licensed establishments, issued 26 written or verbal warnings and issued four citations, although the report said no liquor licenses had been revoked or suspended.
California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health has made 16 visits, issued 56 verbal or written warnings and issued four citations, with another six pending, according to the report.
Hubbard noted that for employers unsure about meeting COVID-19 requirements, Cal OSHA has a consultation program to help business owners comply that doesn’t involve citations or enforcement.
So far, the agency has made 75 visits and conducted four virtual consultations in the county.
