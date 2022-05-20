Santa Barbara County appears to be making progress in reducing the homeless population by providing more housing, according to a package of reports going to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Although the county experienced a slight increase in the number of homeless individuals, according to the 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count final report, the number of unhoused veterans, families and unaccompanied children and transitional-age youth decreased from the 2020 totals.
At the same time, the number of units to provide permanent housing, emergency shelter and rapid rehousing for the homeless increased, according to the Point-in-Time Count and the Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness Year 1 Progress Report.
Both reports are included with a six-month progress report on the Encampment Resolution Strategy and the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Local Homelessness Action Plan supervisors will consider Tuesday.
The reports are required for the county and the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care to receive the remaining 80% of the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Phase 3 funding.
While the Point-in-Time Count only provides a one-day snapshot of homelessness, many people look to the report and the trends it reveals to gauge the effectiveness of efforts to improve the lives of the county’s homeless.
The report notes it is “intended to assist service providers, policymakers, funders, and local, state, and federal governments in gaining a better understanding of the population currently experiencing homelessness, measuring the impact of current policies and programming, and planning for the future.”
Because a count was not conducted in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and because counts in 2018 and earlier used a different methodology, statistics from the 2022 count are only compared to those from 2019 and 2020.
The count found the number of homeless individuals this year rose by 65, or 3.4%, to 1,962 from the 1,897 counted in 2020, which was up from the 1,803 counted in 2019.
But the report also noted that 15% said they were homeless as a result of the impacts from the pandemic.
Of the total, the 595 homeless individuals who were living sheltered represented an 11% decrease from 2020, while at the same time the 1,367 who were living sheltered equaled an 11% increase from 2020.
The count also found the number of homeless veterans fell 44% to 117, the number of families dropped by 35% to 202, and unaccompanied children and transitional-age youth decreased by 23% to 72.
People living in their vehicles increased by 7% to 675, while the reported number of chronically homeless decreased by 9% to 565.
Chronic homelessness, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, means an unaccompanied individual or head of a household with a disabling condition who has been homeless continuously for a year or more or has been homeless at least four times totaling 12 months in the previous three years.
The Community Action Plan report says access to safe, affordable housing increased through the development of 138 permanent units, 398 rapid rehousing openings and 107 temporary housing beds.
Another 272 long-term subsidies were provided with emergency housing vouchers, the report said.
Two accessory dwelling units opened last June at Mark’s House in Lompoc to provide permanent housing for families, and West Cox Cottages being developed by the County Housing Authority will provide 29 affordable units for people transitioning from homelessness.
Oak Street Women’s Shelter that opened in March 2021 provided six beds, and a stabilization center opened in Santa Maria in April 2021 provided six beds for those under the influence, the report said.
Twenty pallet shelters initially used in Isla Vista were moved to the Bridgehouse campus in Lompoc to provide 40 beds.