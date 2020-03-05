Revamped state agency hears public on oil, gas development

Approximately 150 people turned out and about a third of them spoke Wednesday night at a revamped state agency’s hearing in Santa Maria on the impacts of oil and gas development in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Three members of the California Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, held the workshop-style meeting as part of the agency’s new focus on public health, safety and the environment.
The three were taking public comments as part of a series of 10 early input meetings throughout the state to prepare for updating and strengthening public health and safety protections near oil and gas extraction facilities, a CalGEM spokesman said.
Concerns addressed by the public will be used in a formal rulemaking effort.
Public comments at the meeting reflected those expressed at most hearings on oil and gas development in Santa Barbara County.
Speakers calling for increased regulation of oil and gas extraction, calling for a halt to permits for new projects or asking to shut down oil and gas development outnumbered those advocating for the same or less regulation by about two to one.
But it was obvious that some of the more than 30 people calling for more regulation were part of an organized campaign, as many of them quoted the statements on a flier with the hashtag #NODRILLINGWHEREWERELIVING that overtly advocated a “just transition for workers and communities.”
The flier directed speakers to introduce themselves and the organization they were appearing on behalf of “to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom and CalGEM to take immediate action to protect communities and families, who live, work, worship and go to school near active oil wells and refineries across California.”
They also quoted several statements under the directives to “focus on health” and “go local” that advised those with “a personal story of health impacts” from living adjacent to oil wells to share their stories, then “build common ground through values” and end with a “call to action.”
Actions requested were to require a 2,500-foot buffer “between oil and gas operations and the places where people live, work and learn”; to halt all oil drilling through groundwater basins and in areas of high wildfire hazard; and to place strict limitations on hazardous materials being trucked through communities.
Those calling for increased regulations and a halt to oil production included a contingent of students from UC Santa Barbara.
But one of the 17 speakers opposed to more regulation said the presence of the students was ironic because they were “bused up here in a diesel-powered bus.”
Pat Abel, deputy for CalGEM’s Coastal District headquartered in Orcutt, said she appreciated the attendance of the UCSB students and noted she had several former Gauchos on her staff.
Those opposed to increased regulation included property owners who receive royalties from the sale of their oil, gas and mineral rights like Ed Hazard, who said, “If you’re talking about a just transition, take into account the hundreds of thousands of royalty owners.”
Others were scientists and supervisory-level employees of oil development companies like Susan Perrell of Aera Energy, who has worked on the Cat Canyon project for seven years and urged the agency to go slow.
“Before we draft additional rules, I think it would be a great idea to look at the rules already in place,” she said.
Several said their companies go beyond state regulations to ensure the health and safety of workers and residents, while others said eliminating oil and gas development would take away jobs that provide good wages for blue-collar workers.
Some echoed a comment by Anthony Thomas, executive director of the California Natural Gas Producers Association, who said, “Policies should be based on facts and science, not political agendas.”