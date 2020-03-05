Revamped state agency hears public on oil, gas development

Speakers calling for increased regulation of oil and gas extraction, calling for a halt to permits for new projects or asking to shut down oil and gas development outnumbered those advocating for the same or less regulation by about two to one.

But it was obvious that some of the more than 30 people calling for more regulation were part of an organized campaign, as many of them quoted the statements on a flier with the hashtag #NODRILLINGWHEREWERELIVING that overtly advocated a “just transition for workers and communities.”

The flier directed speakers to introduce themselves and the organization they were appearing on behalf of “to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom and CalGEM to take immediate action to protect communities and families, who live, work, worship and go to school near active oil wells and refineries across California.”

They also quoted several statements under the directives to “focus on health” and “go local” that advised those with “a personal story of health impacts” from living adjacent to oil wells to share their stories, then “build common ground through values” and end with a “call to action.”