Land will need to be rezoned and creative thinking will be required for Santa Barbara County to meet its state-mandated housing allocation in unincorporated areas, according to Planning and Development Department staff.

That assessment emerged from two reports delivered Wednesday to the County Planning Commission regarding the status of the Comprehensive Plan and the Long Range Planning Division’s work program.

County planner Breanna Alamilla said the county has exceeded its overall Regional Housing Needs Allocation in the fifth cycle, from Jan. 1, 2014, through Sept. 30, 2022, as set by the state Department of Housing and Community Development.

The county’s allocation for that period is 661 housing units, but the actual number produced through 2021 is 1,791.

But the county is falling short in meeting the number of units required for very-low-income households, which is 159. Only 68 have actually been provided so far.

To catch up, she said, the county will have to issue 91 building permits for units affordable to very-low-income residents by the end of 2022.

Alamilla noted that because local housing costs are determined based on ZIP codes, the affordability of most units depends on their location.

“In some areas of the county, even small units are not affordable to low-income households,” she said.

An increasing mandate

County planner Jessica Steele told commissioners the regional housing allocation for the coming sixth cycle is 5,664 units, almost 10 times higher than the fifth-cycle requirement.

The problem of failing to meet low-income housing requirements is more acute on the South Coast than in the North County, but there is a “significant shortage” of low- and very-low-income housing in both regions, Steele said.

In the North County, the housing allocation for low- and very-low-income households is 807 units, and the current capacity for providing that housing is 465, resulting in a 342-unit shortfall

On the South Coast, the shortfall in low- and very-low-income housing is 1,423 units, and that area also has a 574-unit shortfall in housing that’s affordable to moderate-income households.

State-set annual income limits for housing affordability in the county range from $43,750 for one person to $67,450 for a five-person household for the very-low-income level and from $70,050 for one person to $108,100 for a five-person household for the low-income level.

At the moderate-income level, the limit ranges from $75,600 annually for one person to $116,750 for a five-person household.

For comparison, median incomes for the county range from $63,050 for one person to $97,300 for a five-person household.

“The bottom line here is that the county must rezone properties, meaning change land use, increase the densities, as part of the housing element in order to meet our very large [Regional Housing Needs Allocation],” Steele said.

That includes being creative in converting unused county buildings and private commercial buildings into affordable housing projects.

Consequences of failure

In his first meeting as 5th District commissioner, Vincent Martinez asked what will happen if the county fails to meet its allocation.

Alamilla said the county, which failed to meet the annual low-income allocation in 2018, will be subject to Senate Bill 35 provisions that require a streamlined ministerial approval process for affordable housing projects.

Four projects have been submitted under SB 35 provisions, two of which are being reviewed and two that have been approved.

One of those is Harry's House, a project of 60 units affordable for seniors, in Santa Ynez. The other is the Patterson project for 24 units, 12 of which are considered affordable.

SB 35 exempts projects from environmental review required by the California Environmental Quality Act, prevents public hearings on the projects and limits public oversight to design review and assuring compliance with project criteria, Alamilla said.

Those include being an urban infill project with at least two residential units proposed on land where the General Plan or zoning allows residential or mixed-use projects.

Projects also can’t be located on land that’s coastal zoned, prime farmland, wetland, at high risk for wildfires, in an earthquake zone, a hazardous waste site, a mobile home site, in a flood zone, under conservation easement or habitat for protected species.

Housing that hasn’t been occupied for the past 10 years and historical structures also may not be demolished to make way for the projects.

“It is actually quite limiting it when you apply all those layers,” Dan Klemann, deputy director for the Long Range Planning Division, said about the preliminary survey of potential low-income housing sites.

Commissioner John Parke, whose 3rd District includes a lot of agriculture and cannabis projects, referred to one of the issues he’s frequently brought up — on-site worker housing.

“How come we’re actually, in some cases, eliminating housing because it does not comply with Building Department codes and yet we’re not adding housing on these projects, when I think we need them?” he said.

Second District Commissioner Laura Bridley agreed: “It just seems backward, not saying at least maintain your existing farmworker housing … for the new entitlement.”

Klemann said that would come up in a future report on the Housing Element update.