Susan Salcido on Wednesday was still celebrating her reelection victory in the race for the Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Office where she was challenged by a longtime area school teacher.

“Oh my gosh,” Salcido said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m just so grateful to the community for their support.”

Salcido captured 28,877 votes for 64.1% of the ballots counted as of Wednesday morning, with all 216 of 216 precincts reporting, according to unofficial partial results reported by the County Elections Office.

Her opponent Christy Lozano, who’s been a teacher at the elementary, middle school and high school levels in the county for 18 years, pulled in 16,093 votes for 35.7% of the ballots cast.

The totals are partial results because some mail-in and provisional ballots as well as those from people who registered Election Day remain to be counted, County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said.

Ballot totals are scheduled to be updated next Tuesday afternoon, with the final votes certified by the California Secretary of State’s Office sometime before July 15.

Salcido said right now her and the County Schools Office efforts are centered on assisting schools ending their academic year.

“For the next four years of my term, I certainly want to focus on providing learning support for our schools,” Salcido said. “I also want to focus on mental health and wellness issues for our students.”

She said she also wants to provide as much support as possible for vocational education.

“I really feel we need to provide as many motivating experiences as we can for our students,” Salcido added.

Salcido began her teaching career at Dos Pueblos High School, then served as assistant principal of San Marcos High School and principal of Santa Barbara Junior High School.

In 2006, she joined the County Education Office, which supports 20 school districts, as a director in the Curriculum and Instruction Division and later served as assistant superintendent for the Instructional Services Division.

She was the County Education Office deputy superintendent from 2012 until being elected superintendent of schools in 2016.