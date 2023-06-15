A change in the ownership, guarantor and operator of a shuttered oil pipeline from Las Flores Canyon to Kern County was approved Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

Commissioners approved the change from Plains All American to ExxonMobile and subsidiaries on a 3-1 vote, with Chairman and 3rd District Commissioner John Parke dissenting and 1st District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney absent.

The change approved by commissioners makes Pacific Pipeline Co. the owner, ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. the operator and ExxonMobil Corp. the financial guarantor of the 122-mile pipeline that crosses the 1st, 3rd and 4th supervisorial districts.

The decision also amended the final development plan permit the county approved in 1988.

Formerly known as the 901 and 903 pipeline system and now known as the Las Flores Pipeline System, the line has been inactive since a rupture in 2015 dumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of crude oil onto the land, into a creek and, eventually, the Pacific Ocean near Refugio Beach.

That rupture was the result of the failure of a cathodic protection system installed to prevent corrosion.

Since the spill, the pipeline has been drained of oil and filled with an inert gas under pressure, and no leaks have been reported.

But the failure of the cathodic system, corrosion and thinning of pipeline walls and the potential for another spill if the line is reactivated was one of the points of opposition for public speakers who said approval of the changes would essentially mean the pipeline would automatically be put back into service.

Nearly all of the two dozen public speakers opposed the name change, raising many of the same issues they did when an application to replace safety valves on the line was rejected by the commission last month.

Other points they raised included that easements to access the pipeline expired due to the length of time the line has been inactive, the county has not conducted a safety assessment and Plains Pipeline and the system are out of compliance with the permit.

Opponents also claimed that ownership was going to be turned over to Sable Offshore, another ExxonMobil subsidiary, which they said should be the one applying for the changes.

“We want to remind you this is the same company that has spent billions of dollars over 30 years lying to the world about the climate crisis,” said Irene Cook of Goleta, a member of the Society of Fearless Grandmothers. “They’re willing to sell their children’s future for a profit, so it’s no surprise that they’re here today tap dancing around the truth.”

But the majority of commissioners rejected some of the arguments raised by opponents.

“I generally would not call myself a pro-oil person,” said 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley. “But for this case, I’m having a hard time of going down the rabbit hole saying, ‘Don’t approve it based on the chance that the line will start up under Exxon for a couple of reasons

“One, Plains has already agreed to this business transaction — and this is a business transaction,” she said. “I don't see this restarting the line, and that’s why I asked staff about the status of the 901/903 cases.

“That’s the time we can look at more critically updating conditions and looking at what can be the best protection at that point.”

She added that she believes ExxonMobil is one of the best capitalized and most successful oil companies that’s well-respected in that industry, pointing out it has guaranteed $100 million to cover future problems with the line.

Bridley said that “honestly I’m a little bit hopeful that ExxonMobil will infuse this capital facility with something that it needs, which is attention, expertise and money.”

Third District Commissioner Larry Ferini agreed with Bridley: “This isn’t to restart a pipeline. This is to get a very strong company in place who has the financial wherewithal to check, double check, fix, double fix, make sure everything is done to the best of their human ability.”

Fifth District Commissioner Vincent Martinez, joining the meeting remotely from Santa Maria, supported Bridley’s and Ferini’s positions.

But Parke said from the “big picture point of view, it seems to make sense to approve this, in the sense that would you rather have Plains Pipeline … or would you rather have ExxonMobil?”

However, Parke said he could not in good conscience make the finding the company is in compliance with existing requirements.

“What perplexes me is now we have a situation where [the pipeline] hasn’t worked for a very long time … and still make a finding that it’s significantly in compliance, including the cathode protection,” Parke said.

He suggested continuing the hearing to allow the company to make the corrosion protection system effective, but the rest of the commission instead chose to approve the changes.