Santa Barbara County 2020-21 budget sees increase in public safety funding for personnel

Public safety funding would increase $20.5 million over the amount budgeted for the current fiscal year if the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approves a recommended 2020-21 budget that essentially maintains the status quo and doesn’t grant expansions requested by individual departments.

The Sheriff’s Office would account for more than half that increase, a sharp contrast to the $500,000 cut the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department could take in that county’s budget hearings this week.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s increase mostly goes to such things as a negotiated cost-of-living increase for personnel and doesn’t include any of the department’s expansion requests.

However, a memorandum from County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato pointed out $688,200 in general fund money has not been allocated, and the board could direct some of those dollars to cannabis enforcement-related requests from the Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices.

The board is expected to make a final decision on the budget at a second session at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Miyasato said the proposed budget has been dubbed “Navigating through to the next normal,” not the “new normal” because that implies something permanent, and she said the situation is constantly changing with regard to COVID-19, state and federal funding, county revenues and natural and manmade disasters.

“What is the next normal for us?” she asked. “We don’t know, but we need to be resilient and in a state where we can address those things.”