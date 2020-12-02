Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann schedules virtual office hours

Residents of Santa Barbara County’s 3rd Supervisorial District can meet with Supervisor Joan Hartmann without leaving home during her virtual office hours in December.

Constituents will meet with Hartmann using the Zoom platform to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects, said a spokeswoman for Hartmann’s office.

Virtual office dates and times divided by geographic area for December are:

• Solvang — Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2 to 3 p.m.

• Los Alamos — Wednesday, Dec. 9, 3 to 4 p.m.

• Tanglewood — Wednesday, Dec. 16, 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Constituents can set up a 15-minute appointment in their geographic areas by visiting https://calendly.com/supervisorjoanhartmannvirtualofficehours.

A personal Zoom link will be emailed to meeting attendees once their appointment has been confirmed, the spokeswoman said.

For more information, call Alma Hernandez at 805-568-2192.

Customers in Santa Barbara County to get renewable electricity in January Agricultural, business and residential electric service customers in Santa Maria, Solvang and unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara County will begin receiving electricity in January from Central Coast Community Energy, also known as 3CE.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0