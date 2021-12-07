A new plank for “diversity, equity and inclusion” was added to Santa Barbara County’s 2022 legislative platform — the laws, amendments and programs the county’s lobbyists will press for at the state and federal levels.
Lobbyists reported 2021 was “a productive year” for efforts to secure funding for county projects, although much of it came from legislation passed by Congress as well as the state Legislature in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The platform for the coming year, unanimously approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors, focuses on essentially the same principles as the current year.
Those are job growth and economic vitality, local control, efficient service delivery and operations, health and human services, fiscal stability, community sustainability and environmental protection and interagency collaboration, plus the new diversity, equity and inclusion principle.
“Reading through [the platform], it’s really not a partisan document,” said Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson. “It’s more about the nuts and bolts in Sacramento.”
Areas of focus at the state level in the coming year will include pushing for improvements in cannabis licensing, taxation and coordination and seeking amendments to the Ralph M. Brown Act.
Elements of the Brown Act, the state law requiring public meetings be transparent, open and accessible to the public, were set aside to accommodate remote participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county, as well as other local government agencies, would like to see those accommodations become permanent as the public increasingly adapts to remote participation and the technology making that possible continues to improve.
Cliff Berg, of Governmental Advocates, who lobbies for the county at the state level, said another focus for the Legislature in 2022 will be telehealth.
Berg said issues that were pressed this year for the county included funding for cleanup of the abandoned Veneco pipeline in Carpinteria, broadband and getting the state to backfill some of the estimated $4.4 million the county will lose as a result of changes in the 340B Program through which drugs are purchased for clinics.
Asked about the state’s $100 billion surplus, Berg said some of that was due to pandemic assistance funds kicked down to states by the federal government.
“The significant part of it remains that the California state budget is based upon a fairly progressive tax system, which is slanted toward significant taxes on high … earners, white-collar workers, and particularly on capital gains, and capital gains that come out of the Silicon Valley,” Berg said.
“So literally, in prior years California has fluctuated between giant surpluses and giant deficits,” he said, noting when Gray Davis was governor, he had a $12 billion surplus in January and a $20 billion deficit in May.
Early in the pandemic, projections were for a major loss of revenue, but those who pay taxes in California continued working at home and paying taxes, so the loss was less than anticipated, Berg said.
He noted that analysts are predicting a $31 billion surplus for the coming year.
At the federal level, Don Gilchrest, of Thomas Walters & Associates, noted the bipartisan infrastructure bill and $550 billion in new allocations included a program for bridge replacement, which the county has been working on for some years.
“We want to make sure the county receives as much of this historic legislation as possible,” Gilchrest said.
